Overview

-- On Sept. 14, 2012, an Indonesian court declared Telkomsel bankrupt in a dispute with a supplier over a small amount.

-- We understand that the Indonesia-based wireless operator can continue its normal operations and meet all its obligations under the watch of court-appointed curators.

-- We assume Telkomsel will succeed in its appeal to get the bankruptcy ruling reversed in the Supreme Court.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Telkomsel with a stable outlook.

Rating Action

