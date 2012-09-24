BRIEF-A. M. Castle announces commitment letters for post-restructuring and debtor-in-possession credit facilities
* A. M. Castle & co. Announces commitment letters for post-restructuring and debtor-in-possession credit facilities
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 24 -
Overview
-- On Sept. 14, 2012, an Indonesian court declared Telkomsel bankrupt in a dispute with a supplier over a small amount.
-- We understand that the Indonesia-based wireless operator can continue its normal operations and meet all its obligations under the watch of court-appointed curators.
-- We assume Telkomsel will succeed in its appeal to get the bankruptcy ruling reversed in the Supreme Court.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Telkomsel with a stable outlook.
Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Indonesia-based wireless operator PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel). The outlook is stable.
* A. M. Castle & co. Announces commitment letters for post-restructuring and debtor-in-possession credit facilities
* Unit Manugraph Americas, Inc., usa, files voluntary chapter 11 (bankruptcy protection petition) of United States code on June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: