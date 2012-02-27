Feb 27 -

Summary analysis -- Barclays Bank PLC ----------------------------- 27-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: National

commercial banks

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

19-Dec-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1

SACP a-

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Leading business positions in a number of core markets.

-- Reasonably diversified revenue base by business line and geography.

-- Relatively resilient earnings performance.

Weaknesses:

-- Revenue volatility and confidence sensitivity of extensive investment banking activities.

-- Risks inherent in substantial loan portfolios.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Barclays Bank PLC (Barclays) is stable. This reflects our view that Barclays will likely further improve its capital position by our measures, mainly through retained earnings. Our ratings assume that Barclays will continue to generate capital even though earnings prospects remain below potential, reflecting subdued sales and trading revenues, the sustained low interest rate environment, and our expectation that impairment charges will modestly rise in 2012. We understand that Barclays continues to manage its balance sheet and cost base proactively.

We could lower the ratings if we project that Barclays' capital ratio before diversification adjustments, as measured by our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework, will not be sustained above 7% over the two year outlook time horizon. This could lead us to lower our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings. We could also lower the ratings if a significantly adverse change in credit quality or asset values leads us to revise down our assessment of Barclays' risk position. As they move forward, we will also review the rating implications of proposed regulatory reforms such as the recommendations made by the U.K. Independent Commission on Banking.

We do not consider a positive rating action likely in the foreseeable future, but believe that this could occur if Barclays demonstrates a superior risk management performance based on proven diversification across its businesses.