Rationale

The 'BBB' rating on the senior secured debt issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Alpha Schools (Highland) Project PLC (ProjectCo) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of a composite of credit factors outlined below.

The debt benefits from an unconditional, irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (not rated). Under our criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and the Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the long-term rating on this debt reflects the SPUR.

Since the completion of the construction phase in September 2009, ProjectCo has been responsible for the provision of maintenance and certain noneducational support services to the 11 new schools involved in the project, under a 31-year project agreement that ends in 2037. The project's operations are now performing at a satisfactory level, as we had anticipated. The Council retains responsibility for catering and educational services, while ProjectCo is contractually obliged to provide full facilities management (FM) services from the date each project facility achieved service availability. ProjectCo has subcontracted Morrison Facilities Services Ltd. (MFS) to provide hard and selected soft FM services. These services include utilities and energy management, security, building maintenance, cleaning, and janitorial services.

The long-term 'BBB' rating reflects the following key credit risks:

-- ProjectCo retains lifecycle risk and therefore the potential for higher-than-expected costs over the project's life. Given the use of school buildings outside of school hours, we think lifecycle costs may possibly be slightly higher than currently modeled, although this risk may be partially mitigated by the project's ability to manage lifecycle expenditures across the portfolio of schools.

-- The project has an aggressive financing structure of 90.3% debt to 9.7% equity; this is typical of private finance initiative (PFI) projects in the U.K. The minimum base-case senior debt service coverage level is 1.22x, and the average 1.30x. However, the amortizing profile of the project's debt is one of the least aggressive among rated PFI projects in the U.K.: Twenty-eight percent of debt is due to be repaid over the five years prior to debt maturity.

-- Most of the disputes outstanding between MFS, ProjectCo, and the Council with respect to MFS and its specific areas of responsibility have been agreed, with the exception of utilities reconciliation. However, the parties have parked the agreed and documented settlements so that once all are agreed they will all be signed at the same time. Although ProjectCo is not exposed to financial risk, and we view the overall relationship as having improved over the last year, the pending outcome of the utilities negotiations is holding up agreements already reached on other fronts.

-- In our view, ProjectCo appears to have retained a more neutral, rather than proactive, role when managing issues with the other parties involved. We believe that if these had been addressed in a quicker and more proactive manner, issues with MCSL and MFS would have diminished.

These risks are partially mitigated by the following credit strengths:

-- ProjectCo's availability-based revenue stream from the Council. The project has no volume or market exposure, no reliance on third-party revenues, and--according to the lenders' independent technical adviser--a relatively benign payment mechanism.

-- FM services, which the project must provide in the operating phase, are benign. They are also typical of PFI school projects.

-- Benchmarking and market testing, which enable adequate pass-through of operational risks from ProjectCo.

-- Satisfactory operating and financial performances, in our view.

Liquidity

The project benefits from a six-month, forward-looking senior debt reserve account; a lifecycle reserve account structured on a three-year, forward-looking basis (accruing 100% lifecycle expenditures for the first year, 50% for the second, and 25% for the third); and a change in law reserve.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the rating if project relationships remain cordial and a formal agreement on the issues previously under dispute is signed. This scenario would reinforce the project's already satisfactory operating performance, assuming that its financial performance continues to be satisfactory.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the project's operational performance were to deteriorate significantly, and/or if the project's financial metrics were to deteriorate. An outlook revision to stable could occur if the recently restored relationship between ProjectCo and the Council were to deteriorate again, leading to a tense working environment.

