Feb 27 -

Overview

-- Although we expect some challenges for global port operators in 2012 owing to our weak global macroeconomic outlook, we believe DP World's geographic diversification and exposure to growing emerging markets should help shield its creditworthiness.

-- Despite a robust operating performance in 2011, we anticipate that DP World's credit metrics are unlikely to outperform our short-term targets and that it will generate negative discretionary cash flow over the next few years.

-- As a result, we are affirming our 'BB/B' long- and short-term ratings on DP World and revising the outlook to stable from positive.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that DP World will post a ratio of funds from operations to debt in the 13%-15% range in the next two years.

Rating Action

On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BB/B' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Dubai-based port operator DP World Ltd. At the same time, we revised the outlook on the company to stable from positive.

We also affirmed our 'BB' issue rating on DP World's senior unsecured debt. The recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt is unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.