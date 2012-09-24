(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal S.A's (AM)
planned subordinated perpetual capital securities a 'BB(EXP)' expected rating and affirmed its
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-'. The Short-term IDR
was affirmed at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. The hybrid notes will be
unsecured and deeply subordinated, leading to a two-notch differential to the Long-term
IDR.
The notes will feature a fixed rate resettable coupon, with the first reset in
year ten and subsequently every five years thereafter. There is a step up of
25bps on the second reset date and a subsequent cumulative step up of 75bps
fifteen years later. In addition, AM will also have the option to redeem the
notes prior to the first call date for accounting, tax, rating agency or change
of control reasons.
The notes have been assigned 50% equity credit as they are expected to feature
fully discretionary coupon deferral, will be highly loss absorbing and are
considered deeply subordinated obligations of the issuer. However, any deferred
interest payments will become subsequently due and payable following
discretionary distributions on or repurchases of junior or parity securities.
Fitch notes that the proceeds from the transaction will be used to refinance
existing debt, lengthening the maturity profile and slightly improving the
liquidity position. The final issue rating will be assigned once Fitch receives
final documentation that conforms to information already reviewed by the agency.
AM's ratings continue to reflect its core strengths including its scale as the
world's largest steel producer, its leading market positions in most key
steel-consuming regions, significant product and geographic diversification,
competitive operating cost positions in the various regions in which it
operates, and strong participation at all stages of the steel value chain from
ownership of raw materials to control of its own distribution networks.
The Negative Outlook reflects the challenging short-term outlook for steel
markets, particularly in Western Europe, which will mean a slower rate of debt
reduction over the next two to three years compared to previous expectations.
While AM continues to make good progress with non-core asset disposals and its
cost-saving programmes, these measures will not fully offset the negative impact
of weaker organic cash flow generation.
AM's credit metrics will remain weak for the 'BBB-' rating level over the next
two years to end-2013, before recovering thereafter. Supporting this recovery
will be the company's asset disposal and asset optimisation programmes. While
some execution risk remains, a number of measures under these programmes have
already been announced and are in progress.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Negative rating action could result if AM's FFO gross leverage is
sustained above 3.0x over the next two years and profitability remains under
pressure. Notably, should the EBIT margin remain below 5% by 2014. Fitch would
also expect FCF generation to remain neutral over the next three years.
Positive: A positive rating action could be considered if the company
significantly deleverages including FFO gross leverage below 2.5x and EBIT
margins recovering to above 8%.
AM is the largest global steel company and produces a broad range of
high-quality finished and semi-finished steel products. Specifically, the
company produces flat products, including sheet and plate, long products,
including bars, rods and structural shapes and also produces pipes and tubes for
various applications and end-uses.