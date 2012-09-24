(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition
of its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The 'Asia-Pacific Monthly' is one of the
most viewed reports on the Fitch website.
The euro zone continued to be the dominant theme, with "Major European Bank
Balance-Sheet Encumbrance" being among the most-read research. Other popular
reads are "U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Shift to Japan
Continues" and "Repos: A Deep Dive in the Collateral Pool".
Within Asia, legislation and its impact was discussed in "Fitch: Planned Sharia
Rules to Aid Asset Quality in Indonesia" (28 August 2012) and "Fitch: Tax Law
Row Shows Political Risk to Japan Consolidation" (9 August 2012).
The technology sector was also in the news, with North Asian issuers being the
focal point - "Fitch: Samsung - US Jury Decision, Short-Term Reputation Setback"
(30 August 2012); "Fitch: Sharp's Operational Difficulties Unlikely to Recede"
(3 August 2012) and "Fitch Street View: Yen & Korea Tech - Bigger Risk to Japan
Exporters" (2 August 2012).
Within emerging markets, investigation on Asia Commercial Bank has generated
interest on Vietnamese banks, as discussed in "Fitch: Vietnam Banks'
Vulnerabilities Surface; Rating Risk Rises" (24 August 2012).
In addition, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and international
and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month's
newsletter.
