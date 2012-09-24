(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The 'Asia-Pacific Monthly' is one of the most viewed reports on the Fitch website.

The euro zone continued to be the dominant theme, with "Major European Bank Balance-Sheet Encumbrance" being among the most-read research. Other popular reads are "U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Shift to Japan Continues" and "Repos: A Deep Dive in the Collateral Pool".

Within Asia, legislation and its impact was discussed in "Fitch: Planned Sharia Rules to Aid Asset Quality in Indonesia" (28 August 2012) and "Fitch: Tax Law Row Shows Political Risk to Japan Consolidation" (9 August 2012).

The technology sector was also in the news, with North Asian issuers being the focal point - "Fitch: Samsung - US Jury Decision, Short-Term Reputation Setback" (30 August 2012); "Fitch: Sharp's Operational Difficulties Unlikely to Recede" (3 August 2012) and "Fitch Street View: Yen & Korea Tech - Bigger Risk to Japan Exporters" (2 August 2012).

Within emerging markets, investigation on Asia Commercial Bank has generated interest on Vietnamese banks, as discussed in "Fitch: Vietnam Banks' Vulnerabilities Surface; Rating Risk Rises" (24 August 2012).

In addition, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month's newsletter.

