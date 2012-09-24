Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meadowhall Finance Plc, as follows:

GBP563.7m class A1 (XS0278325476) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP60.0m class A2 floating notes (XS0278327415) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP155.2m class B (XS0278326441) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP100.0m class M1 floating notes (XS0278328496) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

GBP70.9m class C1 floating notes (XS0278329890) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations reflect the stable performance of the underlying loan since Fitch's last rating action in October 2011. The collateral, the Meadowhall shopping centre near Sheffield, was re-valued at GBP1.471bn in March 2012, a 4.3% increase from the GBP1.410bn valuation in March 2011, with the resultant loan-to-value ratio (LTV) falling to 53%. Holding value constant, considerable scheduled amortisation over the transaction term will result in an exit LTV of 22.5%.

Over the past 12 months, rent reviews and new lettings have increased passing rent to GBPc78.2m from GBP75.6m in March 2011. As a result, the debt service coverage ratio improved to 1.28x from 1.22x a year ago.

Meadowhall shopping centre is tenanted by 314 tenants with a strong weighted average remaining lease term of 9.3 years. There are significant lease roll-offs only in September 2025, a result of original 25-year leases signed by anchor tenants. This risk is mitigated by the prime nature of the asset and the lower LTV (35.3%) projected for September 2025 (again holding value constant).

The M1 and C1 notes are currently held by the issuer as reserve bonds. Subject to satisfying certain conditions, the borrower may draw down the underlying loan further funded by issuance of these notes. On reported value, this could increase the LTV to 64.5%.

Meadowhall Finance PLC is a 2006 securitisation backed by a prime shopping centre located to the north-east of Sheffield, South Yorkshire.