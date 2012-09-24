(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 24 -
Summary analysis -- VP Bank Verwaltungs- und Privat-Bank AG ------- 24-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Liechtenstein
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Feb-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
30-Aug-2005 A/A-1 A/A-1
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2
SACP bbb+
Anchor a-
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Strong capitalization.
-- Stable shareholder structure.
-- Stable and granular customer deposit base.
Weaknesses:
-- Operations primarily in the private-banking niche, with ancillary
commercial banking operations.
-- Weak franchise leading to net new money generation below expectations.
-- Private-banking operations remain exposed to reputational risk.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Liechtenstein-based VP Bank
Verwaltungs- und Privat-Bank AG (VP Bank) is negative. This follows, in our
view, the greater-than-expected impact of the bank's refocused international
onshore markets strategy on its operating performance and net new money
generation, both of which we expect to remain below our forecasts. We see at
least a one-in-three likelihood that VP Bank will remain a poor performer in
its peer group, which might lead us to revise our assessment of its business
position downward or lower the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) by one
notch. Moreover, in our opinion, VP Bank has not yet achieved the strong brand
awareness of its mainly Switzerland-based peers, and is currently suffering
from the exit of two members of its senior management, which might impede the
transformation process.
We might lower our assessment of VP Bank's business position or lower the ICR
if VP Bank fails in its ongoing transformational process and does not
strengthen its business profile by broadening its international onshore
customer base and franchise, and thus is unable to achieve positive new asset
generation over the medium term.
We might revise the outlook to stable or raise the ICR if VP Bank were able to
achieve significant net new money generation, leading to higher earnings
retention and a stronger capital and earnings assessment above our 15%
threshold. This might be facilitated by a more diverse and less
confidence-sensitive business profile resulting from improvements in its
market position.
