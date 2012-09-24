(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 -

Summary analysis -- Fastighets AB Forvaltaren --------------------- 24-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Sep-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

25-Nov-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on Swedish public housing company Fastighets AB Forvaltaren are based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in the 'a' category, as well as our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the company's owner, the City of Sundbyberg (not rated), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress.

Our assessment of Forvaltaren's SACP is supported by the company's "very strong" enterprise profile, stemming from low industry risk, excellent economic fundamentals, and strong market position in Sundbyberg's rental property market. The company's high asset quality and "strong" financial profile, which reflect its conservative financial policies and low leverage, further support our assessment of its SACP.