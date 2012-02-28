Feb 28 -

Summary analysis -- Hyakugo Bank Ltd. ----------------------------- 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

13-Mar-2002 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Hyakugo Bank reflect its "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "strong" liquidity. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on Hyakugo Bank is 'a-'.

Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our anchor SACP for a bank operating only in Japan is 'a-'. The BICRA score is informed by our evaluation of economic risk. We view Japan as a developed and diverse economy with strong net external balance, which offsets the high level of government debt, and limited fiscal flexibility. With regard to industry risk, the banking sector is underpinned by a high and stable share of core deposits in funding and prudent regulatory monitoring. On the other hand, we consider the banking sector as fragmented with overcapacity, and those factors are evidenced by generally low earnings capacity.

Hyakugo Bank's business position is "adequate," thanks to a strong customer base in Mie Prefecture. In comparison with Japan's 63 regional banks, Hyakugo Bank is a midsize regional bank in terms of assets, holding approximately JPY4.3 trillion in total assets as of March 31, 2011. Nevertheless, it is the largest among banks based in Mie Prefecture. It has long maintained stable earnings, underpinned by its local market share (33% of deposits and 27% of loans at the end of March 2010), which places it far ahead of its competitors. On a nationwide basis, however, its customer base is limited, and its operations are concentrated in a specific geographical area. Hyakugo Bank focuses on retail lending--loans to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and housing loans--and maintains a prudent business policy.

Hyakugo Bank's capital and earnings are "adequate" based on our expectations that the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio is likely to move within a range between 9.0% and 9.5% over the next 18 months or so, which is average by global comparison. However, we believe the bank's core net operating profit, which is an indicator of a bank's basic profitability, may inch down because its loan interest margin has been shrinking amid limited loan demand and intensifying competition. On the other hand, the number of corporate bankruptcies has remained low as a result of various government support policies, which in turn, may keep credit costs low for the next one to two years. Therefore, we believe the bank is likely to book steady net profits over the next few fiscal quarters.

The bank's risk position is "adequate" and we do not expect any material changes in the risk position or volume of risk assets, such as loans, for the time being. The net nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio was sound at 2.3% as of March 31, 2011. However, as SMEs are currently bolstered by various support programs that the government has implemented since March 2009, they are highly susceptible to downward economic trends. Therefore, a weaker domestic economy may hurt the quality of the bank's receivables from SMEs. The bank's investment banking and trading businesses are limited, and thus, the degree of operational complexity is low. Those factors, which are characteristic of regional banks, helped Hyakugo Bank to remain in the black even amid the 2007-2009 financial crisis after the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., and it has a lower loss experience compared with major banks.

Hyakugo Bank's funding is "average" and its liquidity is "strong," in our view. Our assessments reflect its stable core deposit base, which is diversified into small lots and backed by the bank's strong position in the local market. However, its deposits and funding base are inferior to the one of major banks, in terms of size and the diversification. Therefore, Standard & Poor's views Hyakugo Bank's funding as average among domestic banks. The bank's liquidity, on the other hand, is strong. Its loan-to-deposit ratio was low at 62% as of March 31, 2011, which shows strong liquidity.

The long-term counterparty credit rating on Hyakugo Bank is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting our view that the bank is likely to receive extraordinary government support if necessary. Standard & Poor's determines the likelihood of government support based on the bank's systemic importance within the country where it is located, and the government's tendency to support banks. We assess Hyakugo Bank as one with "moderate" systemic importance in Japan, and we consider the tendency of government as "highly supportive." As a result, we view the likelihood of government support to Hyakugo Bank as "moderately high," which is the second-highest assessment on a four-degree scale.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that the ICR on Hyakugo Bank, which incorporates one notch of government support, may be lowered if we lower the sovereign rating on Japan. Our outlook on the sovereign rating on Japan is negative. We do not expect material deterioration in the bank's SACP in the medium term. We may consider negative rating actions if the sovereign rating on Japan is lowered to 'A+' or lower or Hyakugo Bank's asset quality deteriorates beyond our assumptions and its capitalization is significantly impaired. More specifically, if the latter occurs, we could lower the rating if our RAC ratio declines below 7%. In addition, we may consider a downgrade if the bank's earnings continue to weaken.

