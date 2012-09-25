(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 25 -
Summary analysis -- Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co. -------------- 25-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Sep-2005 A-/-- A-/--
14-Dec-1998 A-/-- --/--
Rationale
Our ratings on Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co. (A-/Stable/--) reflect its
stable business profile, mainly in third-sector insurance, supported by its
solid customer base in niche markets; relatively stable core insurance
earnings; and consistently adequate financial flexibility. At the same time,
the ratings take into account what we see as weakness in its capital base for
the rating.
Fukoku Life maintains a solid niche market position, underpinned by its ties
to several large corporations and public agencies, such as municipal police
departments and prefectural governments. Its two major distribution channels
are: (1) sales agents that focus mainly on niche markets; and (2)
over-the-counter sales, mainly at "shinkin" banks (credit cooperative banks),
conducted through its subsidiary, Fukokushinrai Life Insurance Co. (not
rated). Despite difficult business conditions, Fukoku Life has achieved
relatively solid sales in individual insurance due to its strong position in
niche markets and efforts to acquire good-quality new businesses.
Fukoku Life maintains stable sales results mainly in third-sector insurance.
Like major insurance companies, it has seen a decline in business-in force
amid weakening demand for death coverage insurance in the Japanese market.
However, the company was ahead of its major life insurance competitors in
strengthening sales of medical insurance and nursing care insurance products
(third-sector insurance products) with high profitability, and thus these
products have become its main source of earnings. The annualized in-force
premiums of third-sector insurance products have been stable through the past
few years, including fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012) when it grew by 1.7%.
Meanwhile, Fukokushinrai Life restrained its sales to control its risks after
it sold too many fixed annuities products in the first half of fiscal 2010
(ended Sept. 31, 2010). However, Fukokushinrai Life's annualized premiums for
policies-in force continued to grow, increasing 2.2% in fiscal 2011 from the
previous year. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects Fukoku Life's and
Fukokushinrai Life's annualized premiums for policies-in force to remain
solid.
Fukoku Life maintains relatively stable core insurance profits (kiso rieki)
supported by solid sales of third-sector insurance products. The core
insurance profit for fiscal 2011 was JPY69.2 billion, marking an increase of
JPY2.8 billion from the previous fiscal year mainly due to a contraction in the
negative spread and an increase in mortality and morbidity income. Standard &
Poor's expects that the company's core insurance profit will fall slightly
because the margin is under pressure due to declining business-in force.
However, we believe that any decline will be mitigated by a narrowing negative
spread and contributions to the mortality and morbidity margin from increasing
sales of third-sector insurance products. We expect Fukokushinrai Life to make
only a limited contribution to Fukoku Life's overall earnings, since its
business size is still small and the bancassurance business has low profit
margins.
Fukoku Life's investment portfolio is adequately diversified in terms of risk.
The company invests mainly in yen-denominated interest-bearing assets, such as
domestic bonds--mainly made up of Japanese government bonds--and corporate
loans. Its investment risk is declining because it has taken measures to
increase asset duration to mitigate interest rate risk, as well as to reduce
risk assets such as equities. Fukoku Life is likely to resume increasing the
volume of domestic bonds and foreign securities in its portfolio after it had
controlled their growth due to Europe's debt crisis. Therefore, we consider it
important for the company to maintain the balance between its profitability
and risk control in the future.
Standard & Poor's considers Fukoku Life's enterprise risk management (ERM) as
"Adequate" (see note 1) relative to the risks it assumes.
We think that Fukoku Life's capital base is relatively weak for the rating.
Its core capital, including price fluctuation reserves and contingency
reserves has been strengthened, although the company has relatively high
exposure to asset-liability management (ALM) risk, in our opinion. We think
that Fukoku Life is likely to keep its capital base at the current level, as
we expect it to maintain stable core insurance profits and sustain its
investment policy to strengthen its risk control. The insurer's subsidiary,
Fukokushinrai Life, received a capital injection of JPY10.9 billion in May 2011
from Fukoku Life, Kyoei Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. (A-/Stable/--), and
Shinkin Central Bank (A+/Negative/A-1). Fukokushinrai Life may need another
capital injection in the future as it continues to expand.
As a mutual company, Fukoku Life's access to capital markets is more
restricted than stock companies. Nevertheless, Standard & Poor's believes that
the insurer is likely to maintain adequate financial flexibility given its
past financing achievements, such as raising "kikin" funding through a
securitization scheme and issuance of euro-denominated subordinated
interest-deferrable bonds in the European markets.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Fukoku Life will be able to maintain
stable annualized premiums for policies-in force through solid sales of
third-sector insurance products. Although the company's core insurance profit
may decline slightly along with a decrease in policies-in force, we expect it
to remain relatively stable due to increasing sales of protection-type
insurance products and a narrowing negative spread. Accordingly, we believe
that the company will be able to keep its capitalization at a stable
level--supported by its investment policy to strengthen its risk
control--although it is relatively low for the rating.
We may consider upgrading Fukoku Life if its competitiveness strengthens
through significant growth in third-sector insurance product sales and profits
and enables the company to enhance its capitalization, although we view the
possibility as remote for now. Conversely, we may consider downgrading the
company if we see significant erosion of capitalization due to a decline in
earnings or an investment loss that exceeds our expectations.
Note
1. In Standard & Poor's evaluation of insurers' ERM, insurers are viewed as
having "Excellent," "Strong," "Adequate," or "Weak" ERM. Within the "Adequate"
ERM classification, some companies may be further identified as "Adequate With
Positive Trend" or "Adequate With Strong Risk Controls." The "Adequate With
Positive Trend" descriptor signifies that the company has demonstrated
progress in developing its ERM program, and Standard & Poor's expects that it
could revise its opinion of the company's ERM to "Strong" in the next six to
24 months. The "Adequate With Strong Risk Controls" descriptor signifies a
company that has established a variety of risk controls that we view in
aggregate as "Strong."
