Summary analysis -- Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co. -------------- 25-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Sep-2005 A-/-- A-/--

14-Dec-1998 A-/-- --/--

Rationale

Our ratings on Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co. (A-/Stable/--) reflect its stable business profile, mainly in third-sector insurance, supported by its solid customer base in niche markets; relatively stable core insurance earnings; and consistently adequate financial flexibility. At the same time, the ratings take into account what we see as weakness in its capital base for the rating.

Fukoku Life maintains a solid niche market position, underpinned by its ties to several large corporations and public agencies, such as municipal police departments and prefectural governments. Its two major distribution channels are: (1) sales agents that focus mainly on niche markets; and (2) over-the-counter sales, mainly at "shinkin" banks (credit cooperative banks), conducted through its subsidiary, Fukokushinrai Life Insurance Co. (not rated). Despite difficult business conditions, Fukoku Life has achieved relatively solid sales in individual insurance due to its strong position in niche markets and efforts to acquire good-quality new businesses.

Fukoku Life maintains stable sales results mainly in third-sector insurance. Like major insurance companies, it has seen a decline in business-in force amid weakening demand for death coverage insurance in the Japanese market. However, the company was ahead of its major life insurance competitors in strengthening sales of medical insurance and nursing care insurance products (third-sector insurance products) with high profitability, and thus these products have become its main source of earnings. The annualized in-force premiums of third-sector insurance products have been stable through the past few years, including fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012) when it grew by 1.7%. Meanwhile, Fukokushinrai Life restrained its sales to control its risks after it sold too many fixed annuities products in the first half of fiscal 2010 (ended Sept. 31, 2010). However, Fukokushinrai Life's annualized premiums for policies-in force continued to grow, increasing 2.2% in fiscal 2011 from the previous year. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects Fukoku Life's and Fukokushinrai Life's annualized premiums for policies-in force to remain solid.

Fukoku Life maintains relatively stable core insurance profits (kiso rieki) supported by solid sales of third-sector insurance products. The core insurance profit for fiscal 2011 was JPY69.2 billion, marking an increase of JPY2.8 billion from the previous fiscal year mainly due to a contraction in the negative spread and an increase in mortality and morbidity income. Standard & Poor's expects that the company's core insurance profit will fall slightly because the margin is under pressure due to declining business-in force. However, we believe that any decline will be mitigated by a narrowing negative spread and contributions to the mortality and morbidity margin from increasing sales of third-sector insurance products. We expect Fukokushinrai Life to make only a limited contribution to Fukoku Life's overall earnings, since its business size is still small and the bancassurance business has low profit margins.

Fukoku Life's investment portfolio is adequately diversified in terms of risk. The company invests mainly in yen-denominated interest-bearing assets, such as domestic bonds--mainly made up of Japanese government bonds--and corporate loans. Its investment risk is declining because it has taken measures to increase asset duration to mitigate interest rate risk, as well as to reduce risk assets such as equities. Fukoku Life is likely to resume increasing the volume of domestic bonds and foreign securities in its portfolio after it had controlled their growth due to Europe's debt crisis. Therefore, we consider it important for the company to maintain the balance between its profitability and risk control in the future.

Standard & Poor's considers Fukoku Life's enterprise risk management (ERM) as "Adequate" (see note 1) relative to the risks it assumes.

We think that Fukoku Life's capital base is relatively weak for the rating. Its core capital, including price fluctuation reserves and contingency reserves has been strengthened, although the company has relatively high exposure to asset-liability management (ALM) risk, in our opinion. We think that Fukoku Life is likely to keep its capital base at the current level, as we expect it to maintain stable core insurance profits and sustain its investment policy to strengthen its risk control. The insurer's subsidiary, Fukokushinrai Life, received a capital injection of JPY10.9 billion in May 2011 from Fukoku Life, Kyoei Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. (A-/Stable/--), and Shinkin Central Bank (A+/Negative/A-1). Fukokushinrai Life may need another capital injection in the future as it continues to expand.

As a mutual company, Fukoku Life's access to capital markets is more restricted than stock companies. Nevertheless, Standard & Poor's believes that the insurer is likely to maintain adequate financial flexibility given its past financing achievements, such as raising "kikin" funding through a securitization scheme and issuance of euro-denominated subordinated interest-deferrable bonds in the European markets.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Fukoku Life will be able to maintain stable annualized premiums for policies-in force through solid sales of third-sector insurance products. Although the company's core insurance profit may decline slightly along with a decrease in policies-in force, we expect it to remain relatively stable due to increasing sales of protection-type insurance products and a narrowing negative spread. Accordingly, we believe that the company will be able to keep its capitalization at a stable level--supported by its investment policy to strengthen its risk control--although it is relatively low for the rating.

We may consider upgrading Fukoku Life if its competitiveness strengthens through significant growth in third-sector insurance product sales and profits and enables the company to enhance its capitalization, although we view the possibility as remote for now. Conversely, we may consider downgrading the company if we see significant erosion of capitalization due to a decline in earnings or an investment loss that exceeds our expectations.

Note

1. In Standard & Poor's evaluation of insurers' ERM, insurers are viewed as having "Excellent," "Strong," "Adequate," or "Weak" ERM. Within the "Adequate" ERM classification, some companies may be further identified as "Adequate With Positive Trend" or "Adequate With Strong Risk Controls." The "Adequate With Positive Trend" descriptor signifies that the company has demonstrated progress in developing its ERM program, and Standard & Poor's expects that it could revise its opinion of the company's ERM to "Strong" in the next six to 24 months. The "Adequate With Strong Risk Controls" descriptor signifies a company that has established a variety of risk controls that we view in aggregate as "Strong."

