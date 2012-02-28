(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 - Investing in infrastructure can set Indonesia on the road to stronger growth, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in a report titled "Greater Investment In Infrastructure Could Rev Up Indonesia's Growth Engine."

Indonesia lags some of its regional peers in efficiency and productivity mostly because of the poor state of its roads, airports, and other economic lifelines. The poor and deteriorating quality is shown in increasing congestion in urban areas, high transport costs, electricity blackouts, and limited access to improved sanitation.

"The inadequacies in Indonesia's transportation infrastructure are likely to hinder the country's global competitiveness unless addressed," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rajiv Vishwanathan. "Indonesia is also at risk of deeper power shortages over the next few years as demand multiplies."

Before the Asian financial crisis in 1997-1998, large infrastructure investments appeared to support Indonesia's high real GDP growth that averaged about 8%. After the crisis, domestic consumption seemed to have underpinned the average annual growth of 5%-6%, while the country's capital expenditure receded, Mr. Vishwanathan said.

Demand for alleviating infrastructure bottlenecks appears strong, given the government recently unveiled more ambitious growth targets. The government also is starting to create a more robust regulatory framework for infrastructure projects.

"The improving conditions have strengthened the credit profiles of two major infrastructure companies in Indonesia," Mr. Vishwanathan noted.

In April 2011, Standard & Poor's upgraded PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk. (BB+/Stable/--) when we raised the sovereign credit rating on Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2). Later in the year, we raised the stand-alone credit profile of PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN; BB/Stable/--) to reflect the company's improving cash flows.

Although some risks can become roadblocks to development of the infrastructure sector, the government has plans to alleviate the persistent infrastructure bottlenecks, with a focus on power and transportation. At the same time, we see a strong opportunity for investment from the private sector to bridge the funding gap in the infrastructure sector.

The government has passed a land acquisition law, which significantly reduces uncertainties around the costs and timing for land acquisitions and allows project participants to determine appropriately sized contingency funds for projects.

"We believe the political will to create a sustainable framework for private-sector participation will be pivotal to attracting more long-term foreign direct investments to expand Indonesia's infrastructure sector," Mr. Vishwanathan said.