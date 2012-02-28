(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Summary analysis -- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Negative/A-1 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Motor vehicle

parts and

accessories

Mult. CUSIP6: 00956Q

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-May-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

23-Jan-2006 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1) reflect our view of the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which comprises a strong business risk profile and a modest financial risk profile. We set the ratings on Aisin a notch above its SACP to reflect the possibility of extraordinary support from Toyota Motor Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses Aisin's SACP to be 'a', underpinned by the company's strong competitive position in high value-added automotive components--including automatic transmissions--and the benefits it derives from its close relationship with Toyota Motor. Relatively limited customer diversity and geographic diversity partially offset these strengths. The company's SACP also reflects exposure to fluctuations in prices for raw materials, and intense global competition.

Aisin supplies a broad range of automobile components, including automatic transmissions, brake systems, water and oil pumps, and car navigation systems. Its drivetrain-related products are particularly competitive, and it has the leading global market share for automatic transmissions; its automatic transmissions are used in many models made by major global automakers, including Toyota Motor and Volkswagen AG (A-/Stable/A-2).

Ongoing benefits from Aisin's close ties to Toyota Motor, which have typically helped Aisin to generate steady earnings, have significantly enhanced the company's business risk profile. Other benefits that Aisin gains from these close ties include economies of scale derived from Toyota Motor's large production volume and opportunities to strengthen its technology, product quality, and cost efficiency through joint product development and cost-cutting activities.

We regard Aisin's close ties to Toyota Motor to be a positive factor for its credit quality, yet we view the company's high reliance on Toyota Motor as a risk because Aisin's sales to Toyota group companies account for roughly two-thirds of its consolidated sales.

After posting weak financial results in fiscal 2008 (ended March 31, 2009) due to weak vehicle sales and production cuts at Toyota Motor and other automakers, Aisin made a clear and rapid recovery in operational and financial performance in the following two years. In fiscal 2010, Aisin's EBIT margin rose to 6.1%, from 4.3% in fiscal 2009 and minus 0.2% in fiscal 2008, owing to a recovery in vehicle production and drastic reductions in fixed costs.

The Great East Japan Earthquake and the flooding in Thailand likely stalled Aisin's earnings recovery for fiscal 2011 due to significant production cuts at many Japanese automakers, including Toyota Motor. Moreover, Aisin remains exposed to continuous pressure from a strong yen and high raw material costs. However, we believe that the company's strong competitive position in non-Toyota businesses partially offsets the negative impact from production cuts at Toyota Motor and helped it to withstand temporary pressure on its performance. We also believe that a recovery in production at Toyota Motor should help Aisin's profitability to resume recovering. We expect that Aisin is likely to improve its operating margin to near 6% in fiscal 2012.

Aisin's financial profile has recovered significantly in the past two years. The company generated substantial free operating cash flow of JPY198 billion in fiscal 2009 and JPY156 billion in fiscal 2010. The ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt remained strong at about 55% in fiscal 2010, after significantly improving to 61% in fiscal 2009 from 22% in fiscal 2008. If we adjust the ratio to deduct surplus cash from debt, it would be stronger, exceeding 80% in fiscal 2010. Aisin has accumulated historically high levels of surplus cash in response to financial market turmoil following the global financial crisis. As a result, net debt turned slightly negative as of March 31, 2011, compared with JPY84 billion a year earlier. Although we anticipate weaker financial performance in fiscal 2011, we believe Aisin will maintain a modest financial risk profile. We expect the company's ratio of FFO to adjusted total debt to remain near 45% in fiscal 2011.

The ratings on Aisin continue to incorporate the possibility of extraordinary support from Toyota Motor in the event of serious financial stress, given its high strategic importance to and strong relationship with Toyota Motor. We factor the possibility of extraordinary support from Toyota Motor into the ratings on Aisin in the form of a one-notch uplift from Aisin's SACP.

Liquidity

We view Aisin's liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria, with sources of liquidity likely to exceed 1.5x uses over the next two years. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Aisin had a total of JPY331 billion in cash and marketable securities, significantly in excess of the company's short-term debt of JPY42 billion, JPY32 billion of which mainly comprised short-term borrowings from Japanese banks and, in our view, carried low refinancing risk. Aisin also maintains good relationships with its creditor banks and should continue to enjoy access to capital markets, given its strong credit quality. Furthermore, the high quality of Aisin's trade receivables, due to Toyota Motor being its largest customer, also supports its financial flexibility.

Outlook

The outlook on Aisin is negative, reflecting our view of the potentially adverse rating implications of the negative outlook on Toyota Motor. We may lower the ratings on Aisin if we lower the ratings on Toyota Motor, as this could negatively affect the company's business profile or prompt us to reassess the levels of possible extraordinary support from Toyota Motor. On the other hand, we may revise the outlook back to stable if we revise the outlook on Toyota Motor to stable.