Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings says the addition to Alcentra of the
Standish high yield bond (HYB) team will not affect Alcentra's 'M1' asset
manager rating.
The acquisition increases Alcentra's assets under management (AuM) by around
half to USD23bn - a significant expansion, notably in HYBs which now make up
around a third of Alcentra's total AuM. The acquisition also brings a range of
global HYB institutional and retail mandates to Alcentra's platform. Alcentra
estimates that with the acquisition it will become one of the largest
sub-investment grade global credit managers.
Fitch notes that the acquisition captures a strong trend towards HYBs in global
asset management. Numerous other managers have launched or are in the process of
launching HYB funds and mandates, and investor demand for HYBs is clearly
strong: USD and European HYB mutual funds have seen inflows of EUR39bn and
EUR1.3bn respectively in 2012 (to end-July), according to data from Lipper.
The acquisition will result in seven Boston-based staff from Standish
transitioning to Alcentra. In Europe, Alcentra will also strengthen its HY
expertise through the addition of a Europe focussed portfolio manager. Fitch
believes that integration challenges will be well managed, noting Alcentra's
experience of acquiring and integrating replacement manager CLO mandates to its
platform in the US in 2009 and 2010.
As part of Fitch's on-going surveillance, Fitch will monitor the integration of
the Standish team into Alcentra.
Asset managers rated 'M1' demonstrated the lowest vulnerability to operational
and investment management failure. Fitch affirmed Alcentra's 'M1' rating,
assigned to Alcentra's European operations, on 19 July 2012.