(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 -
Overview
-- We expect China-based Winsway to complete its acquisition of GCC now
that its shareholders have approved the transaction in an extraordinary
general meeting on Feb. 28, 2012.
-- Winsway's entry into the upstream coal mining business will increase
earnings volatility, in our opinion.
-- We are lowering the long-term corporate credit rating on Winsway to
'B+' from 'BB-'. We are also lowering our issue rating on the company's notes
to 'B+' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we are removing all the ratings from
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Winsway's Mongolian
coking coal import business will remain satisfactory.
Rating Action
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on China-based Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd. to
'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook on the rating is stable. We also lowered the
issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'B+' from
'BB-'. At the same time, we lowered our Greater China scale credit ratings on
Winsway and the notes to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+'. We removed all the ratings from
CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on Nov. 2,
2011.
Rationale
We lowered the rating on Winsway because we expect the company's business risk
profile to weaken after it completes the acquisition of Canadian coal miner
Grand Cache Corp. (GCC). Following the acquisition, Winsway's profitability is
likely to become more volatile due to fluctuating coking coal prices and the
risks associated with coal mining operations. GCC's less competitive cost
structure compounds the effects of such risks on Winsway's profitability.
We expect Winsway's exposure to coal price volatility to be high after the
acquisition, especially if prices trend downward. In our opinion, the
acquisition deviates from the company's previous strategy, which emphasized
asset-light trading operations with limited inventory and low sensitivity to
volatility in coal prices.
A sharp decline in the demand for coking coal and average selling prices (ASP)
could significantly weaken Winsway's profitability over the next few quarters.
GCC anticipates that its ASP of coking coal will be between US$205 and USS$215
per ton for the quarter ending March 31, 2012. Given global economic woes and
softening steel markets, the downward trend in ASP is likely to persist for
the next few quarters.
In our view, Winsway's lack of experience in operating coal mines and its
upstream investment in GCC significantly increases its exposure to
mine-operating risk. Also, we view Winsway's acquisition of a majority stake
in GCC as an indication of its aggressive investment appetite. The company
intends to leverage the Canadian experience of its partner Marubeni Corp.
(BBB/Stable/--), and retain GCC's management team to mitigate such risk.
Standard & Poor's acknowledges there is limited execution risk at GCC's mine
because the mine is already in operation and in a ramp up stage.
Although Winsway's debt leverage will increase after the acquisition, we
believe the company can maintain good financial strength for a 'B+'-rated
company. We expect that Winsway's Mongolian coking coal import business will
continue to perform satisfactorily in the next 12 months. We forecast the
company's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA at 3x-3.5x, and the ratio of funds
from operations to adjusted debt at or slightly more than 20% in the next 12
months. However, the volatility from the coal mining business and an uncertain
global economy could weaken Winsway's cash flow.
We expect the structural subordination risk associated with Winsway's
outstanding senior unsecured notes to heighten temporarily following the
drawdown of US$400 million in financing loans related to the acquisition.
Nevertheless, the risk will lessen over time because the loans will be
amortized six months after the drawdown. We project that the ratio of priority
debt to total assets will be at or slightly more than 15% after the drawdown
of acquisition-related loans. The ratio will decline to less than 15% in the
next nine to 12 months.
The rating on Winsway reflects the company's short operating history and its
limited record of consistent financial management. Other weaknesses include
Winsway's exposure to material supply risks and transportation bottlenecks
associated with coal imports from Mongolia. The good growth potential for
imported coking coal in China, the company's good competitive position in its
core coal import business from Mongolia due to its first-mover advantage, and
its growing distribution capability counterbalance the above weaknesses.