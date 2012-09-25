(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') Series 21 EUR111m September 2027 mortgage covered bonds (ISIN XS0829366532) 'AAA' ratings. The Outlook is Stable.

Today's issue brings CBA's outstanding covered bonds to AUD12.96bn. All bonds are guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust as trustee of the CBA Covered Bond Trust.

The rating is based on CBA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high) and an asset percentage (AP) of 85.0%, which is the same level as Fitch's breakeven AP.

The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the issuer's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was downgraded by two or more notches; (ii) the D-Cap fell by more than one category; (iii) the AP level Fitch takes into account in its analysis goes above the breakeven point of 85.0%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'AA-', Outlook Stable

Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA', Outlook Stable

D-Cap: 2 (high)

Asset segregation: very low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high

Cover pool-specific alternative management: low

Systemic alternative management: moderate

Privileged derivatives: moderate

The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by programme documentation which provides, in certain circumstances, for a six-month period prior to a scheduled covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales, while Fitch has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in Australia as 12 months. The D-Cap of 2, when combined with CBA's IDR and potential recovery uplift, supports a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.

As of 31 August 2012, the cover pool consisted of 80,090 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD19.3bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 60.1%, and a weighted average seasoning of 37.7 months. Floating-rate loans comprise 87.4% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 10%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 60.9%. The cover pool is geographically distributed across Australia's states, with the largest concentrations being in New South Wales (38%) and Victoria (36%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its Australian residential mortgage criteria.

The Fitch breakeven AP in line with the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.