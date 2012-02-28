(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 -
Ratings -- Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. ------------------------------ 28-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Real Estate
Operators and
Lessors
Mult. CUSIP6: 98952X
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Feb-2012 B/-- B/--
24-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--
