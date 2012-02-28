Feb 28 -
Overview
-- We consider that Bermuda-based asset manager FIL Ltd.'s (FIL)
relatively high balance sheet leverage and weak cash flow coverage continue to
weigh on its financial profile.
-- We are, therefore, revising the outlook to negative from stable and
affirming the 'BBB+/A-2' ratings.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that there is at least a
one-in-three probability that FIL's leverage and debt service metrics will not
improve materially over the next 12-24 months.
Rating Action
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Bermuda-based asset manager FIL Ltd. to negative from stable. At the same
time, we affirmed the 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on FIL.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that there is a one-in-three
probability of a downgrade over the two-year outlook horizon if we perceive
that FIL's relatively high balance sheet leverage and weak cash flow coverage
of gross interest expense have shown little improvement. While we recognize
FIL's sound liquidity and solid base of tangible equity as key strengths in
the financial profile, we expect earnings growth to be broadly flat over the
next 12-24 months, which would maintain FIL's leverage and debt service
metrics at current levels.
The ratings on Bermuda-based FIL reflect its global franchise, the strength of
its Fidelity brand, its solid balance sheet liquidity, and good base of
tangible equity. These factors are offset by the weak debt service and
leverage metrics at this rating level and relative concentration of assets
under management (AUM) in equities.
FIL is a midsize global asset manager with reported AUM of $212 billion at
end-December 2011 (down 17% from $255.9 billion at June 30, 2011). AUM are, in
our view, well spread by client geography and channel. However, FIL is more
sensitive to equity market volatility than its peers because equities account
for about 78% of AUM (at June 2011). At end-December 2011, FIL also
administered $50.6 billion of assets. FIL is a private operating company and
has certain U.S. shareholders in common with FMR LLC (A+/Stable/A-1), with
whom it continues to exchange investment research through a series of service
contracts.
Following a decline during the bear market of 2008-2009, FIL's earnings
re-established an upward track through June 2011. However, EBITDA coverage of
gross interest expense stood at 5.8x at year-end June 30, 2011 (by our measure
of EBITDA, which excludes $273 million of gains related to non-trading
invested assets and gain/losses related to exchange rate movements). In our
view, FIL's debt-servicing capacity remains a weakness at this rating level.
FIL's gross debt increased moderately in the year to June 2011, to $1.5
billion from $1.4 billion the year before, primarily due to the depreciation
of the U.S. dollar. Therefore, in our view, gross leverage remains a relative
weakness; gross debt-to-EBITDA at end-June, 2011, stood at 2.7x. Our base-case
expectation for fiscal year-end 2012 is that EBITDA interest coverage and
debt-to-EBITDA will remain broadly unchanged at around 6.0x and 2.7x,
respectively, due to market volatility during the second half of 2011 and
continued uncertainty regarding the medium-term outlook for global markets.
FIL has improved the maturity profile of its debt by issuing a GBP250 million
debenture due 2020 and a GBP250 million bond due 2024. In addition, it has good
balance sheet liquidity. It had approximately $2.3 billion of readily
realizable liquid assets available at end-June 2011 (although a portion of
this amount is held against regulated subsidiaries). FIL's total tangible
equity has risen over the past financial year to $2,853 million (from $2,374
million). We consider FIL's base of tangible equity to be solid and supportive
to the ratings.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-three
probability that FIL's leverage and debt service metrics will not improve
materially over the next 12-24 months because we expect broadly flat earnings
growth.
A negative rating action would follow if we anticipate that leverage and debt
service metrics will fail to improve due to continued pressure on
profitability. The ratings could also be lowered if we see a sharp decline in
AUM--and consequently a decline in management fees--due to sustained net fund
outflows or weak investment performance.
We could revise the outlook to stable if debt servicing and leverage metrics
move to be more in line with 'BBB+' category peers. In particular, we would
look to see signs that EBITDA coverage of gross interest expense will reach 8x
on a sustainable basis and debt-to-EBITDA will stabilize around the 2.3x level.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008
-- Rating Asset Management Companies, March 18, 2004
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
FIL Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB+