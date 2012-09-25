(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'B' long-term rating to the proposed EUR475 million equivalent senior unsecured notes (a combination of euro and U.S. dollar) due 2020 to be issued by Croatia-based food manufacturer, retailer, and distributor, Agrokor d.d. (B/Positive/--).

The rating on the proposed bond is equalized with the long-term issuer credit rating on Agrokor, and is conditional on successful issuance and our satisfactory review of the final documentation.

We believe the level of contractual and structural subordination for future holders of the notes to be issued is low, because most of Agrokor's debt is issued by the Agrokor group's holding company, and the main operating companies provide upstream guarantees for the proposed bond.

The rating on Agrokor reflects its "fair" business risk profile and its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms. The group's "fair" business risk profile is constrained by its limited, although improving, geographic diversification, which is largely exposed to developing economies. The group's business risk profile is supported by Agrokor's entrenched market positions in Croatian food retail and several key food segments such as ice cream and frozen foods, beverages, edible oils, and margarine.

The group's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile weighs on the rating. The financial profile is "highly leveraged" because of the company's decreasing, but still significant, debt leverage; limited free cash generation, foreign exchange rate exposure; dominant position of its major shareholder and its acquisitive stance.

