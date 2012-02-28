(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 -
Summary analysis -- Elisa Corp. ----------------------------------- 28-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Finland
Primary SIC: Telephone
communications,
exc. radio
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Oct-2006 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
31-Oct-2005 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
Rationale
The ratings on Finnish fixed-line and mobile telecommunications (telecoms) operator Elisa
Corp. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "satisfactory" business
risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. This opinion is underpinned by Elisa's
leading and sustainable positions in its domestic market, effective cost optimization, and a
financial policy targeting low leverage with reported net debt to EBITDA at 1.5x-1.7x, a level
it has maintained since the second quarter of 2009. The ratings are constrained by on-going
regulatory pressure, market concentration, low growth prospects and fierce competition in
Finland, high penetration levels of broadband and mobile services, a structural, rapid decline
in traditional landline services, and the company's aggressive liquidity management.
We have not factored any state support into our current rating on Elisa. Consequently, we
equalize the rating with Elisa's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb'.
Due to the existence of viable alternative telecoms operators in Finland and the
government's small stake in Elisa, we believe that there is a "low" likelihood that the Finnish
government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event
of financial distress.