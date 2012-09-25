Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings says that there is no impact on Smurfit Kappa Group plc's (SKG; 'BB'/Stable) ratings from its acquisition of the Mexican packaging company Orange County Container Group (OCCG).

SKG has entered an agreement to acquire OCCG's operations for a total price of USD340m. The assets to be acquired are debt-free and include eight packaging facilities in Mexico and two in the US, seven distribution centres in Mexico and a 290,000 tonnes containerboard mill in the US. The transaction will be financed entirely from available cash, and as such will not impact the group's gross debt and leverage metrics. Fitch expects fund from operations (FFO) gross leverage to slightly improve to 4.1x in 2012, from 4.3x in 2011. In terms of net debt, Fitch estimates the acquisition will cause only a marginal deterioration in leverage, with FFO net leverage to increase to 3.7x-3.8x from 3.4x at end-11. Credit metrics will remain well within the rating headroom.

Liquidity will remain strong, as SKG should retain available cash in excess of EUR240m after the deal. This compares with EUR70m short-term debt (as of June 2012). SKG does not have any debt maturities in 2013 and 2014.

Fitch considers the acquisition coherent with the group's strategy aimed at increasing its presence in high-growth markets, and in particular in Latin America, where growth rates for corrugated packaging are much higher than in Europe. SKG's M&A activity has been limited in recent years, due to the group's high debt. Thanks to the reduction in leverage and improved financial flexibility achieved in the past few years, SKG can now re-consider M&A. While SKG has room at its current rating level for mid-sized acquisitions, like OCCG, larger debt-funded acquisitions could put pressure on ratings.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval and is expected to close by end-Q412.