(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Export Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad's (MEXIM) ratings, including its 'A-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

MEXIM's IDR and Support Rating Floor, both at 'A-', are equivalent to that of the Malaysian sovereign, reflecting Fitch's belief of a very high probability of extraordinary state support, in the event of need. This is because MEXIM is a development financial institution wholly-owned by the government, and has a specific policy role to support domestic companies in the export industry and to help them secure projects and contracts abroad. State support has been demonstrated in the past in the form of common equity and government funding assistance.

Any changes in MEXIM's ratings would be tied to shifts in the sovereign's own creditworthiness and ratings or in the government's propensity to support the bank.

Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating to MEXIM because of the policy-driven nature of its business, which supersedes commercial considerations. The bank's financial performance is influenced by its policy role and by implication, can be quite sensitive to developments in the external environment.

The global economic outlook remains challenging and, together with a concentrated loan book, may dampen MEXIM's earnings and asset quality in the near- to medium-term. The bank's credit costs have fluctuated over the last five years and resulted in losses in 2010. Nonetheless, risk management capabilities have since been enhanced. The bank has also been focusing on balanced loan growth, on large corporations (generally of lower risk profiles) and smaller businesses.

MEXIM remains highly-capitalised, with a tangible equity/asset ratio of around 35% at end-July 2012. The bank's funding flexibility and funding costs benefit from its quasi-sovereign status. Most borrowings are long-term, while short-term liquid assets well exceed its borrowings maturing within one year.

MEXIM was established in 1995 and is 99.9%-owned by the Minister of Finance Inc (MOF). There is presently one representative from MOF on MEXIM's board.

Full list of ratings:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

- Support Rating affirmed at '1'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'

- Senior notes affirmed at 'A-'