Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based ING Bank Slaski's (ING BSK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

ING BSK's Long- and Short-term IDRs are based on the potential support that it can expect to receive from its parent, ING Bank NV (ING Bank; 'A+'/Stable), if needed. ING BSK is a strategic investment by ING Bank and is integrated with its parent.

ING BSK's 'bbb+' Viability Rating is underpinned by the bank's stable customer deposit base (88% of total funding at end-2011), ample liquidity, conservative risk management and consistent performance.

The majority of customer deposits are sourced from sticky and granular household savings. The liquidity buffer comprises a large portfolio of unencumbered debt (Polish sovereign risk), which totalled about PLN22bn (or about 32% of total assets) at end-2011.

ING BSK's solid results in 2011 were mainly driven by higher net interest income (NII) and notably lower loan impairment charges (LICs). Better NII reflects significant loan growth (up 20% yoy), which allowed the bank to widen its net interest margin to 289bp at end-2011 (end-2010: 280bp) despite higher funding costs. However, a further improvement in margins is likely to be challenging given growing competition for deposits and a likely lower demand for credit.

Fitch does not expect a marked deterioration in the loan portfolio in 2012, but moderate growth in bad debts and LICs is likely, reflecting the expansion and seasoning of the loan portfolio (essentially mortgages). ING BSK's modest impaired loans ratio of 4.2% at end-2011 was one of the lowest in the sector and reflects the bank's conservative credit risk management.

As of 1 January 2012 ING BSK acquired 100% stakes in two Polish sister companies (leasing and factoring businesses) from ING Lease Holding NV. Fitch considers these acquisitions to be marginally negative for the bank's Viability Rating. The agency estimates that the consolidation of the new subsidiaries will reduce the Fitch core capital ratio by about 1ppt (end-2011: 13.6%) and will cause the loans/deposits ratio to increase to around 80% (end-2011: 72%).

At end-2011, ING BSK was the fourth-largest bank in Poland in terms of total assets, with about a 5.5% share in system assets and 7% in household deposits.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'