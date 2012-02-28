(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Overview

-- Indonesia-based property developer Lippo Karawaci's strong operating performance will likely continue over the next 12 to 24 months, in our opinion.

-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Lippo Karawaci to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We are also raising our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2015 to 'BB-' from 'B+'.

-- At the same time, we are assigning our 'axBB+' ASEAN regional scale rating to Lippo Karawaci.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of the company's strong growth, stable profitability, and good financial flexibility.

Rating Action

On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Indonesia-based property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. We also raised our issue rating on the company's US$395.6 million senior unsecured notes due 2015 to 'BB-' from 'B+'. Sigma Capital Pte Ltd., a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by Lippo Karawaci, issued the notes. At the same time, we assigned our 'axBB+' ASEAN regional scale rating to Lippo Karawaci.

Rationale

We raised the rating because we expect Lippo Karawaci's strong operating performance to continue in the next 12 to 24 months. Strong economic growth in Indonesia has resulted in robust demand for Lippo Karawaci's properties and healthcare services, and increased occupancy at its hotels and shopping malls. We anticipate that the company's profitability will remain stable and that borrowings could grow at a slower pace in 2012. Both these factors should translate into a ratio of lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA that is less than 4x in 2012, compared with the past three years' average of 4.7x.

We believe Lippo Karawaci can sustain the improvement in its financial leverage. The execution risks to the company's expansion in the healthcare services have abated, as is reflected in the growing contribution of this business to the group. In our view, healthcare services generate more stable cash flows than property development, albeit at lower margins.

Lippo Karawaci's recurring income from leasing properties, property management, and dividends from its investment in First Real Estate Investment Trust (First REIT: unrated) and Lippo Mapletree Retail Trust (LMIRT: unrated) also provide greater stability to its cash flows. We expect dividends from REITs to contribute about 12% of the company's consolidated EBITDA in the next one to two years.

We view Lippo Karawaci's aggressive expansion appetite as a rating weakness. Higher capital expenditure could result in borrowings that are higher than what we assumed in our base-case scenario. The company's good financial flexibility tempers this weakness. Lippo Karawaci has the flexibility to sell assets to fund expansion. The company sold one hospital to First REIT for Singapore dollar 35 million in 2010 to fund its capital expenditure.

We believe Lippo Karawaci's property development business underpins the rating. The company has a good market position, a long track record, and satisfactory profitability. EBITDA margins on property development are about 25%-27%, while those for the non-property development businesses are about 20%-23%. In our base-case scenario, we expect Lippo Karawaci's consolidated revenue to increase to Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 5.5 trillion in 2012, from about IDR4.1 trillion in 2011. We also expect EBITDA to go up to IDR1.2 trillion from IDR1 trillion. With the completion of about six hospitals in the next one to two years, we expect the EBITDA from the healthcare segment to grow by about 30% to IDR140 billion in 2012 compared with 2010.

We expect the property development segment to continue to grow, primarily due to good sales in three projects: Kemang Village, St. Moritz, and Lippo Cikarang in Indonesia. With our assumptions, we expect the ratio of lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to improve to 3.6x and the ratio of debt to capitalization to remain less than 35% by the end of 2012. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, the lease-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 4.1x and the debt-to-capitalization ratio was 33%.

Compared with its peers in the property development sector, Lippo Karawaci has a more diversified and balanced business portfolio, good financial flexibility, and a low-cost sizable land bank. The company is the largest property developer in Indonesia by market capitalization with total assets of IDR18.6 trillion as of Sept. 30, 2011.