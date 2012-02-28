(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 -
Overview
-- Indonesia-based property developer Lippo Karawaci's strong operating
performance will likely continue over the next 12 to 24 months, in our opinion.
-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Lippo Karawaci
to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We are also raising our issue rating on the company's
senior unsecured notes due 2015 to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
-- At the same time, we are assigning our 'axBB+' ASEAN regional scale
rating to Lippo Karawaci.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of the company's strong
growth, stable profitability, and good financial flexibility.
Rating Action
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit rating on Indonesia-based property developer PT Lippo
Karawaci Tbk. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. We also raised our
issue rating on the company's US$395.6 million senior unsecured notes due 2015
to 'BB-' from 'B+'. Sigma Capital Pte Ltd., a special purpose vehicle wholly
owned by Lippo Karawaci, issued the notes. At the same time, we assigned our
'axBB+' ASEAN regional scale rating to Lippo Karawaci.
Rationale
We raised the rating because we expect Lippo Karawaci's strong operating
performance to continue in the next 12 to 24 months. Strong economic growth in
Indonesia has resulted in robust demand for Lippo Karawaci's properties and
healthcare services, and increased occupancy at its hotels and shopping malls.
We anticipate that the company's profitability will remain stable and that
borrowings could grow at a slower pace in 2012. Both these factors should
translate into a ratio of lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA that is less than 4x
in 2012, compared with the past three years' average of 4.7x.
We believe Lippo Karawaci can sustain the improvement in its financial
leverage. The execution risks to the company's expansion in the healthcare
services have abated, as is reflected in the growing contribution of this
business to the group. In our view, healthcare services generate more stable
cash flows than property development, albeit at lower margins.
Lippo Karawaci's recurring income from leasing properties, property
management, and dividends from its investment in First Real Estate Investment
Trust (First REIT: unrated) and Lippo Mapletree Retail Trust (LMIRT: unrated)
also provide greater stability to its cash flows. We expect dividends from
REITs to contribute about 12% of the company's consolidated EBITDA in the next
one to two years.
We view Lippo Karawaci's aggressive expansion appetite as a rating weakness.
Higher capital expenditure could result in borrowings that are higher than
what we assumed in our base-case scenario. The company's good financial
flexibility tempers this weakness. Lippo Karawaci has the flexibility to sell
assets to fund expansion. The company sold one hospital to First REIT for
Singapore dollar 35 million in 2010 to fund its capital expenditure.
We believe Lippo Karawaci's property development business underpins the
rating. The company has a good market position, a long track record, and
satisfactory profitability. EBITDA margins on property development are about
25%-27%, while those for the non-property development businesses are about
20%-23%. In our base-case scenario, we expect Lippo Karawaci's consolidated
revenue to increase to Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 5.5 trillion in 2012, from
about IDR4.1 trillion in 2011. We also expect EBITDA to go up to IDR1.2
trillion from IDR1 trillion. With the completion of about six hospitals in the
next one to two years, we expect the EBITDA from the healthcare segment to
grow by about 30% to IDR140 billion in 2012 compared with 2010.
We expect the property development segment to continue to grow, primarily due
to good sales in three projects: Kemang Village, St. Moritz, and Lippo
Cikarang in Indonesia. With our assumptions, we expect the ratio of
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to improve to 3.6x and the ratio of debt to
capitalization to remain less than 35% by the end of 2012. For the 12 months
ended Sept. 30, 2011, the lease-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 4.1x and the
debt-to-capitalization ratio was 33%.
Compared with its peers in the property development sector, Lippo Karawaci has
a more diversified and balanced business portfolio, good financial
flexibility, and a low-cost sizable land bank. The company is the largest
property developer in Indonesia by market capitalization with total assets of
IDR18.6 trillion as of Sept. 30, 2011.