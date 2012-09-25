Sept 25 -

Summary analysis -- Electricity North West Ltd. ------------------- 25-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Mar-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

29-Nov-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

GBP450 mil 8.875% bnds due 03/25/2026 BBB+ 20-Mar-2008

GBP100 mil 1.4869% Index linked med-term nts ser

30 due 04/06/2046 BBB+ 20-Mar-2008

Rationale

The rating on U.K.-based electricity distribution utility Electricity North West Ltd. (ENW, or the company; formerly United Utilities Electricity Ltd.) is based on our assessment of ENW's "excellent" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. The "excellent" business risk profile is underpinned by ENW's mostly regulated regional monopoly activities, which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views as low risk. This is due to our opinion of an established and credit-supportive regulatory framework overseen by the regulator, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem). We believe that the framework ensures good earnings visibility within regulatory periods. The current period ends on March 31, 2015. A business risk weakness is that ENW is exposed to uncertainties arising from periodic tariff price reviews.

ENW's financial risk profile is constrained by the high leverage of the consolidated group up to the level of the ultimate parent company, North West Electricity Networks (Jersey) Ltd. (NWEN Jersey, or the group). The high leverage is, in turn, partly offset by some structural financial enhancements. Another negative factor is our forecast of recurring negative discretionary cash flows as a result of ENW's large capital expenditure (capex) program and shareholder distributions.

The rating on North West Electricity Networks Ltd. (NWEN; BBB/Stable/--), the holding company immediately above ENW, is one notch lower than that on ENW. This is because NWEN largely relies on dividends from ENW to service its debt. In addition, ENW benefits from regulatory protection, which means that dividend payments to NWEN could be restricted if the regulator viewed the rating on ENW at risk of falling below investment grade. On the other hand, NWEN's creditors benefit from some supportive structural enhancements, such as standstill and intragroup loans, and liquidity arrangements, which in combination, partly mitigate the risk of debt nonpayment in case of regulatory intervention.

S&P base-case operating scenario

At present, ENW faces low near-term regulatory risk because the company is in the third year of the current five-year regulatory period. We continue to monitor ENW's execution of its large mandated capex program, which requires about GBP200 million of annual investments. We expect that ENW's revenues and cash flows will grow toward the end of the regulatory period as a result of high investments. This is because U.K. regulated networks are allowed a set regulated return on invested capital, and regulatory depreciation is timely and covered in customer bills.

From 2015, electricity distribution companies will be regulated under a new regulatory model called RIIO (revenues = incentives + innovation + outputs). Until then, the regulator Ofgem will have implemented two regulatory packages under RIIO--for electricity transmission and gas distribution networks. This will provide us with insights as to the regulator's approach and, most importantly, its willingness to ensure continued financeability of the regulated grids. We will pay particular attention to the extension of depreciation lives for new electricity assets from 20 to 45 years. This could weaken the cash flow metrics of the affected companies. However, Ofgem has stated that it will allow transitional arrangements to remedy situations where the extension would have serious ramifications for credit metrics. For more on our views on RIIO, please refer to "How The Proposed RIIO Regulatory Framework Could Affect Ratings On U.K. Energy Utilities," published Sept. 13, 2011, and "Ofgem's RIIO Draft Proposals Deliver A Balanced Credit Outcome For Two U.K. Grid Utilities," published Feb. 9, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In line with our forecasts, the group's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt fell to 11.6% in financial year ended March 31, 2012, from 14.4% in the previous year. This was due to ENW handing back revenue over-recovery, and to consistently high inflation in the U.K. High inflation increases the non-cash index-linked expense that we deduct from FFO. We anticipate that this ratio will strengthen during the current regulatory period, with the exception of a low point in financial 2013-2014 due to the scheduled cash settlement of one regulatory return swap. Nevertheless, we forecast that the ratio will exceed 10% in all years, with significant headroom in financial 2014-2015 depending on cost control and dividend payouts.

Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate a continuing trend of increasing headroom under covenants applicable at the level of NWEN, the intermediate holding company above ENW. For instance, the net debt to regulated asset value ratio stood at 78% as of March 31, 2012, down from 81% on March 31, 2011, and with some headroom under the trigger level of 85%. Despite this positive development, we see financial leverage at the level of the consolidated group, including the holding companies, as aggressive.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess the group's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria as we forecast that the ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses will exceed 1.5x over the next 12 months, and remain above 1.0x over the next 24 months. Our opinion is supported by the stable and predictable cash flows from regulated electricity distribution operations, the relatively good internal funding of capex, and the absence of short-term debt maturities.

On March 31, 2012, according to management data, the group had the following liquidity sources:

-- GBP91.1 million in cash and short-term deposits.

-- GBP191.4 million under unused committed bank lines expiring in December 2014 and in August 2016.

-- Our forecast that the group will generate Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO of about GBP180 million over the 12 months to March 31, 2013.

This compares with:

-- Capex of about GBP200 million as agreed with the regulator and therefore mandatory, in our view.

-- Our understanding that shareholder returns are mostly confined to the interest due on the GBP200 million shareholder notes issued by ENW's intermediate parent NWEN. We treat these notes as equity.

-- Our forecast of annual dividend payments of about GBP30 million in the year ended March 31, 2013. We factor in the possibility that ENW might pay irregular dividends whenever headroom under covenants allows, as it did in 2011-2012 with a GBP20 million dividend payment.

In addition, NWEN's documentation mandates that at all times, liquidity should cover at least 18 months of debt service, for which the company has entered into a dedicated liquidity facility. NWEN should also prefund 12 months of capex, working capital, and interest payments. On the latest compliance date on March 31, 2012, we understand that NWEN was compliant with its leverage and interest coverage covenants with an adequate degree of headroom.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that the group will maintain its focus on its low-risk regulated electricity distribution activities and maintain a consolidated financial risk profile in line with the ratings. In particular, we anticipate that adjusted FFO to debt will be more than 10%.

The outlook also factors in our assumption that the GBP200 million of shareholder notes issued by the intermediate parent, NWEN, will continue to exhibit features that are consistent with our current equity-content treatment.

Ratings upside is possible if the financial risk profile strengthens, as we anticipate it will toward the end of this regulatory period. We believe that FFO to adjusted debt of about 15% on a sustainable basis is commensurate with a higher rating. However, rating upside will depend on the owners adopting more moderate financial policies in terms of leverage and dividends.

The ratings on ENW could come under pressure if the group's consolidated financial risk profile were to weaken, in particular, if FFO to debt were to fall to less than 10%. This could occur either as a result of additional leverage, the adoption of a more aggressive dividend policy than we currently anticipate, or adverse regulatory developments. We do not consider these scenarios as likely, however.

