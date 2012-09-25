Today, Banco Santander S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2) has become the swap counterparty in this transaction and, in accordance with our 2012 counterparty criteria (which is reflected in the transaction documents), is posting collateral in order to be eligible (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

Consequently, and taking into account the performance deterioration this transaction has experienced, which was reflected in our March 29, 2012 rating actions, the transaction cannot achieve a higher rating than currently assigned. We have therefore affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'A (sf)' rating on the class A notes in this transaction.

AyT Kutxa Hipotecario II is a Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction, backed by residential mortgage loans originated by Kutxabank, mainly concentrated in the Basque Country, Kutxabank's home market.

