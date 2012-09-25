Britain's FTSE steps warily into election week, travel stocks fall
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Captain Bidco SAS -------------------------------------- 25-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Steel investment
foundries
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Sep-2012 B-/-- B-/--
13-Mar-2012 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Captain Bidco SAS
Rating Rating Date
EUR60 mil fltg rate RCF due 10/28/2017 bank ln B 25-Sep-2012
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
June 5 Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million), sending its shares up 10 percent.