Feb 28 -
Overview
-- The Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv has high debt service, very weak
liquidity, a moderate debt burden, and modest financial flexibility.
-- Kyiv is Ukraine's administrative and economic center and it has a
fairly diverse and wealthy economy.
-- Kyiv is planning to issue a UAH2 billion amortizing senior unsecured
bond in 2012.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' long-term rating on Kyiv and assigning our
'B-' issue rating to the proposed bond, with a '4' recovery rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation Kyiv will be able to
refinance its debt obligations coming due in 2012 and that Kyiv's operating
financial performance will recover in 2012-2013.
Rating Action
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-'
long-term issuer credit rating on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. The
outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' long-term local currency issue rating
to the city's proposed Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) 2.05 billion (about $250
million) senior unsecured bond. We also assigned a '4' recovery rating to this
bond, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of
a payment default.
The issue rating on the proposed bond is subject to both the successful
issuance and our satisfactory review of the final documentation.
Rationale
According to our criteria, the issue rating on bonds with a '4' recovery
rating is on par with the issuer credit rating. The rating on Kyiv's upcoming
bond is therefore equalized with the 'B-' long-term issuer credit rating on
the city.
The city is expected to issue the bond by Sept. 10, 2012, and it will be due
in 2015, with the possibility of a put option in 2014. The bond will have
fixed coupon payments, with the city's targeted level not exceeding 15.25%. We
understand the proceeds from the bond will be used to refinance the city's
loan participation note (LPN) due in November 2012.
The rating on Kyiv is constrained by our view of the city's high debt service;
very weak liquidity; moderate debt burden, with associated foreign exchange
risks; volatile and unsupportive institutional framework; and modest financial
flexibility.
The rating is supported by the city's position as the administrative and
economic center of Ukraine (B+/Stable/B; Ukraine national scale 'uaAA-'), its
fairly diverse and wealthy economy, and its now stable budget payables.
Recovery analysis
Under our default scenario, we assume that inability to refinance its debt
obligations in 2014 is the default trigger, for instance as a consequence of
turmoil in domestic financial markets that would become inaccessible for local
and regional governments (LRGs) as well as the depreciation of the national
currency.
The recovery rating on the proposed bond is based on a hypothetical scenario
where, in our view, default could be triggered by inability to refinance
because of turmoil on domestic financial markets that will become inaccessible
for LRGs.
Kyiv is the largest borrower among Ukrainian LRGs, with direct debt mostly
consisting of Eurobonds, exposing the city to foreign currency risks. Given
the city's weak financial performance and low financial flexibility, we
believe the city will not be able to repay debt in 2014 without uninterrupted
access to refinancing in capital markets. We assume that refinancing could be
difficult due to credit market turbulence.
Under this hypothetical default scenario, we expect that the depreciation of
the national currency, as well as the city's weak budgetary performance, would
result in the expansion of tax-supported debt to over 67% of operating
revenues in 2014. Kyiv would not likely be able to secure funds to meet debt
repayment needs on its bank loans and, in the stress case, the potential put
option on the proposed domestic bond.
The recovery rating is constrained by Kyiv's weak financial flexibility,
exposure to foreign exchange risks, high spending pressures, and only average
priority of debt service against other expenditures. The lack of an
institutional framework for LRG default also pressures the recovery rating.
The recovery rating is supported by the city's high visibility in the market
and its importance to the national economy, and its having some assets
available for sale.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that market sentiment and the
central government's positive track record of authorizing borrowing will
likely allow Kyiv to refinance its debt obligations coming due in 2012. The
outlook also factors in our expectation of a recovering operating financial
performance for Kyiv in 2012-2013.
Greater predictability of the city's 2012 debt repayment obligations could
lead to a positive rating action. Our ratings upside scenario assumes Kyiv's
ability to either accumulate cash reserves ahead of debt repayments in 2012 or
receive additional support from the central government.
Our ratings downside scenario implies that Kyiv's recourse to short-term
borrowings would result in a debt service increase significantly greater than
our base-case indicators in 2012-2013. A lack of timely borrowing approval
from the central government or credit-market turbulence that could impede the
city's plans to refinance, especially in the absence of alternative
debt-repayment scenarios, might also put pressure on the rating.