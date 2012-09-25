MOVES-Wells Fargo names new co-heads for securities division
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co named Walter Dolhare and Robert Engel as co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities effective July 1, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.
Sept 25 Boston Luxembourg
* Moody's assigned definitive Ba3 ratings to Boston Luxembourg's (BSN Medical) EUR 740 million worth of senior secured bank term loans and EUR 175m of senior secured undrawn lines with respective maturities of 7 and 6.5 years.
CAIRO, June 5 Some Egyptian banks halted dealings with Qatari banks on Monday after Cairo's announcement that it had cut diplomatic relations with Qatar for supporting terrorism, though Egypt's central bank urged banks to continue dealing in Qatari riyals.