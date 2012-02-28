Feb 28 - Credit default swap (CDS) spreads on Autozone Inc.
are tightening of late, though the market is signaling
uncertainty over future prospects for the auto parts company,
according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.
CDS on AutoZone (reporting today) have rallied 30% over the
past three months, outperforming the 13% tightening observed for
the broader North American retail sector. On a spot basis,
credit protection on debt issued by AutoZone is pricing at 'AA+'
levels. 'Improved market sentiment for Autozone may be
attributed to continued demand for auto parts and repairs as
consumers remain hesitant to invest in new vehicles,' said
Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.
CDS liquidity for Autozone has increased notably over the
same time period, now trading in the 10th regional percentile,
up from the 30th. 'The increase in CDS liquidity may be
indicating growing market uncertainty over Autozone, potentially
driven by the prospect of stronger car sales in the future
precipitating a decrease in demand for auto parts,' said
Allmendinger.