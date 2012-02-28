Feb 28 -

Summary analysis -- Rexam PLC ---------------------------------- 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Converted paper

products, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 76164T

Mult. CUSIP6: 76164U

Mult. CUSIP6: 761655

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Feb-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

22-Feb-2006 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based consumer packaging group Rexam PLC reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.

Rexam's key business strengths include its leading market positions in the relatively recession-resistant, albeit mature and competitive, U.S. and European consumer packaging industries, and its broad geographic footprint. We view the group's profitability as robust, with a Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin of about 16% for full-year 2011 (based on preliminary results).

Relative weaknesses are customer concentration, the ongoing management of exposure to volatile input costs, and cash flow credit measures at what we consider the lower end of the "intermediate" category. In addition, Rexam has a high degree of customer concentration, with The Coca-Cola Co. (A+/Positive/A-1) and its affiliated bottlers accounting for a material, albeit reduced, proportion of sales.

Our view of Rexam's financial risk profile reflects the group's robust free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation, and "adequate" liquidity profile. Rexam's credit metrics have improved following the $360 million sale of its Closures division in September 2011 and good FOCF generation in recent years. However, we believe that there is some uncertainty relating to the sustainability of such improved metrics over the medium to longer term, primarily from a financial policy perspective. In our view, this uncertainty acts as a constraint on the ratings. We continue to view Rexam's financial policy as moderate, rather than conservative, reflecting the group's acquisitive history and shareholder orientation.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We forecast that Rexam will report an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 16% in 2012, following a resilient performance in 2011. Our base-case scenario assumes that Rexam's volumes will grow at a low-single-digit rate overall in 2012. In addition, we forecast volume increases modestly above GDP growth in Rexam's core European and South American beverage can markets, but slight volume declines in the U.S. beverage can market due to the weak U.S. soft drinks market.

In our view, cost savings (a reported GBP35 million in 2011, with a further GBP30 million targeted in 2012) should enable Rexam to maintain its current (absolute) level of operating performance in 2012, despite considerable cost pressures. These cost pressures include increased aluminum conversion costs in Europe and elevated energy and freight costs worldwide. The operating performance of the plastic packaging division was weak in 2011, particularly in the U.S., due to high and volatile plastic resin prices pressuring input costs, and volumes that were lower than the group expected. In our view, market conditions in the plastic packaging sector are likely to remain difficult in 2012, and further macroeconomic uncertainty remains a key downside risk to our forecast.

We believe Rexam's operating performance has the potential for further improvement in 2013, when the group expects U.S. beverage can volumes to recover from contracts lost in 2011. This should boost asset utilization in the U.S., where it is currently low (a reported 80%, versus 95% in Western Europe).

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 2.2x as of Dec. 31, 2011, based on Rexam's preliminary results. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was about 33%, although we note that this ratio remains at the lower end of the "intermediate" financial risk profile category.

We believe these improved credit metrics are sustainable in 2012, based on management's stated commitment to operate at a lower level of debt, alongside generally stable end-market demand and cost pass-through provisions in existing contracts. However, Rexam's credit metrics are in our view unlikely to improve much further. This is because any excess cash--for example, from the likely divestment of its underperforming Personal Care division, which is now up for sale--is unlikely to be used to reduce net debt. Rather, we believe it would likely be returned to shareholders or reinvested in the business through bolt-on (less than GBP200 million) acquisitions.

Liquidity

The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We assess Rexam's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, reflecting committed credit facilities that sufficiently cover debt maturities over the next 12 months. However, more than GBP1 billion of bonds mature in the next 16 months (in March and June 2013). Our liquidity assessment also reflects the significant headroom under financial covenants and our view that the group is likely to remain cash flow positive over the near term.

We calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by more than 3x over the next 12 months.

Rexam's liquidity resources as of Dec. 31, 2011, consisted of:

-- On-balance-sheet cash of GBP412 million. However, we consider about GBP200 million of this to be required for ongoing operations, leaving surplus cash of GBP212 million.

-- Availability under various committed credit facilities of more than GBP800 million, which mature in 2016.

-- Continued positive discretionary cash flow (DCF) generation, as we anticipate in our base-case financial forecast. Rexam generated DCF of about GBP130 million in 2011.

This compares with only minor short-term, but significant medium-term, debt maturities, as detailed above. Capital expenditures represent another significant call on Rexam's cash (about GBP300 million in 2012). Such expenditures include capacity expansion in Finland, Brazil, India, and Austria, although we note some flexibility in these plans. Other uses of liquidity include increased dividend and pensions payments.

The group's credit facilities include financial covenants, with which it is likely to remain in compliance, in our view. These covenants cover a ratio of net debt to EBITDA of not more than 3.5x and a ratio of EBITA to net interest payable of not less than 2.75x. Net debt is calculated at average exchange rates, which reduces the risk of currency fluctuation.

Rexam's credit facilities include a step-up coupon if the rating on the group falls below investment grade. The interest margin for these facilities also varies depending on the level of the group's ratio of net debt to EBITDA.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Rexam should maintain its current credit metrics, despite highly volatile input costs, due to stable demand and cost pass-through provisions in its contracts. Furthermore, continued cost savings should enable Rexam to maintain its current level of operating performance in a scenario of low-single-digit volume growth and robust operating margins.

We believe upside rating potential is more likely than rating downside, and could arise from a sustained improvement in credit metrics to a level that aligns more comfortably with an "intermediate" financial risk profile over the medium term. In our view, a positive rating action would also depend on evidence of the group's willingness to maintain improved credit metrics through its financial policy and strategy.

We could consider taking a negative rating action if the group demonstrates a more aggressive financial policy. This could arise, for example, if Rexam were to pay a high dividend or complete a material acquisition that increases debt leverage above levels that we view as commensurate with the current ratings.

