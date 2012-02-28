(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Dec. 21, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on the
series 2-2006 class B notes. This followed our Dec. 7, 2011 CreditWatch
negative placement of our rating on Calyon, due to a direct rating link that
we consider to exist between the rating on the series 2-2006 class B notes and
the rating on Calyon, as commingling guarantor.
-- On Jan. 23, 2012, we then lowered our credit rating on Calyon to 'A'
from 'A+/Watch Neg'. Since we consider that this direct link between the
series 2-2006 class B notes and the commingling guarantor still exists, we
have today lowered our rating on these notes to 'A+', being Calyon's long-term
issuer credit rating plus one notch.
-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the series 1-2005 class B notes
and series 2-2006 class A notes for performance reasons. The series 1-2005
class A notes redeemed in full at the last payment date, in January 2012.
-- Jump is an ABS program composed of two series, and backed by a
portfolio of Italian loan receivables originated by Linea, comprising the
following pools: new cars, recent cars, used cars, balloon new cars, personal
loans, other purpose loans, furniture, and motorbikes.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its
credit rating on Jump S.r.l.'s series 2-2006 class B notes. At the same time, we affirmed our
ratings on the series 1-2005 class B notes and the series 2-2006 class A notes (see list below).
Cumulative gross defaults in the initial portfolio since the beginning of the
transaction, plus further purchases, reached 5.92% as of January 2012, up from
5.32% a year before. Total delinquencies reached 3.41% as of January 2012, up
from 3.23% the previous year. There was a small spike in delinquencies up to
4.11% in April 2011, due to fast amortization of the portfolio.
The level of credit enhancement available to the notes has considerably
increased since our last review (June 12, 2011). In January 2012, it was
47.87% for the series 2-2006 class A notes, and 21.99% both for the series
1-2005 class B notes and the series 2-2006 class B notes. This compares with
35.70% and 14.84%, respectively, as of January 2011, due to the fast
deleveraging of the transactions. Part of the credit enhancement for these
series is provided by two reserves, which together are currently equal to
28.38% of the rated notes.
The transaction documents relating to the bank account provider, Credit
Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Calyon; A/Stable/A-1), are in line
with our 2010 counterparty criteria ("Counterparty And Supporting Obligations
Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).
However, the transaction documents relating to the swap provider (Calyon) are
not in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria, but are in line with our
previous counterparty criteria as of 2004. As a result, we tested additional
scenarios without the benefit of the swap, to test whether the notes can
continue to perform at a higher rating level than the swap provider's issuer
credit rating (ICR) plus one notch.
In addition, the transaction documents relating to the commingling guarantor
(Calyon) are not in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria. Accordingly, we
tested additional scenarios without the benefit of the commingling guarantee,
and in case of failure we allow the counterparty to support tranches rated not
higher than the counterparty's ICR plus one notch.
During our last review, the rating on the series 2-2006 class B notes was
directly linked to our credit rating on Calyon, as commingling guarantor. At
that time, we raised the rating on the class B notes to 'AA- (sf)' from 'A
(sf)', being equal to Calyon's ICR plus one notch, since the ratings on those
notes could not withstand any rating scenario without the benefit of the
commingling guarantee.
Considering that the ratings on Calyon and the series 2-2006 class B notes are
directly linked, we placed these notes on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 21,
2011, following Calyon's CreditWatch negative placement on Dec. 7, 2011.
We have calculated that the increase in credit enhancement available to the
series 2-2006 class B notes since our last review has not been sufficient to
allow these notes to be delinked from Calyon's ICR, as commingling guarantor.
Therefore, we have lowered to 'A+ (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative
our rating on the series 2-2006 class B notes, following our downgrade of
Calyon to 'A' from 'A+/Watch Neg' on Jan. 23, 2012.
This program is backed by a pool of Italian loan receivables generated from
new cars, recent cars, used cars, balloon new cars, personal loans, other
purpose loans, furniture, and motorbikes originated by Linea SpA. The program
comprises the EUR572.6 million series 1-2005, which closed in April 2005, and
the EUR400 million series 2-2006, which closed in October 2006.