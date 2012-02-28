Feb 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- ConocoPhillips -------------------------------- 28-Feb-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: Texas
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 20825C
Mult. CUSIP6: 20825E
Mult. CUSIP6: 2082M2
Mult. CUSIP6: 2082M3
Mult. CUSIP6: 2082M5
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Oct-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1
04-Sep-2002 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on ConocoPhillips continues to reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' assessment of the company's business risk position as "strong" and
financial risk position as "modest" (as our criteria define these terms).
Based on Standard & Poor's current long-range price deck (see reference below:
West Texas Intermediate, $70 per barrel; Brent, $75 per barrel; and
Henry Hub natural gas, $4.00 per thousand BTUs), we would expect funds from
operations (FFO; operating cash flow before working capital changes) to total
debt to be about 60%, EBIT to interest of about 10x, and debt to EBITDA of
less than 1.5x--all levels we view as robust. While ConocoPhillips' financial
performance will remain subject to wide fluctuations, even in a scenario of
depressed oil and gas prices, we would expect the company to continue to
generate positive net earnings, although it could need to rely on its cash
reserves or external funding sources if it maintains capital spending at the
approximate $14 billion level planned for 2012. However, we believe sources of
liquidity would be ample to coverall any deficit of likely magnitude.
ConocoPhillips is planning to spin off a newly formed company, Phillips 66
through a special dividend to ConocoPhillips shareholders in a transaction
management expects will be completed during the second quarter of this year.
We see little likelihood that the transaction will not be completed as
planned. Phillips 66 will comprise ConocoPhillips' refining and marketing,
midstream, and chemicals businesses, leaving ConocoPhillips its
well-positioned oil and gas E&P business.