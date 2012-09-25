Sept 25 Mobile TeleSystems OJSC

* Moody's has today said that the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and stable outlook of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS) are unaffected by the recent confiscation of assets of its wholly-owned Uzbek subsidiary Uzdunrobita LLC. At the same time, Moody's views the loss of cash-generating Uzbek business as moderately credit negative for MTS.