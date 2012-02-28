Feb 28 -
Summary analysis -- Radiation Therapy Services Inc. --------------- 28-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Florida
Primary SIC: X-ray apparatus
and tubes
Mult. CUSIP6: 750322
Mult. CUSIP6: 750323
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Aug-2009 B/-- B/--
29-Jan-2008 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The ratings on Fort Myers, Fla.-based oncology services provider Radiation
Therapy Services reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that
revenue growth will be in the low-single-digit area, driven by increased
volumes from newly acquired centers partially offset by recent reimbursement
cuts. EBITDA margins declined from nearly 20% during the first nine months of
2010 to 18.6% during that same period in 2011. We are expecting modest
(100-200 basis points) improvement in margin during 2012. As a result of
modestly expanded EBITDA, we believe adjusted debt leverage will decline in
2012 to the 6.0x-7.0x range, however, the company will maintain financial
parameters commensurate with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as
per our criteria). While not included in our base-case scenario, we believe
additional acquisition are a possible given the history of growth thru
acquisitions, availability under the company's revolver and the ability to
include acquired EBITDA for covenant calculations.
The company's "weak" business risk profile reflects the competitive and
fragmented oncology market, reimbursement risk (as evidenced by the 2012
Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, which is expected to have an approximate $12
million negative impact to revenues) and geographic concentration. These
issues overshadow the growing need for cancer treatment spurred by an aging
population, the company's utilization of new technologies, which receive more
favorable reimbursement, and its leading positions in its key local markets.
Despite Radiation Therapy's strategy of acquiring sites and replacing
conventional radiation treatment with higher reimbursed technologies, we
continue to view its business risk profile as "weak". In our opinion, the
company has a singular focus within a highly competitive industry. Although
doctors use radiation to treat about two-thirds of all cancer cases, the
company's sole focus in the oncology market makes it vulnerable to the
development of more effective cancer therapies. Continued pressure on volumes
from the loss of health care coverage (because of higher unemployment) leading
to delayed diagnosis in new patients. The weak economy has also caused a
decrease in the level of retiree migration to Florida for the winter, leading
to additional pressure on volumes. Although the company expanded its
geographic footprint over the past few years (most notably with the Medical
Developers acquisition in March of 2011, expected to contribute between 10%
and 15% of consolidated EBITDA in the near-term), Florida still accounts for
41% (down from 45% at year-end 2010) of freestanding domestic radiation
revenues. Reimbursement, particularly from Medicare (48% of net patient
service revenues), remains an ongoing risk.
We view radiation Therapy's financial profile as "highly leveraged," as
defined in our criteria. Although revenue and EBITDA have grown for the first
nine months of 2011, the company's EBITDA has been behind our expectations
because of increased costs related to IT, salary, and billing. Adjusted debt
to EBITDA rose from 6.5x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2010, to 7.8x for
the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, partially on the Medical Developers
acquisition. We expect adjusted debt leverage to improve slightly from the
current 7.8x, largely on modest EBITDA expansion, but remain above 6x for
2012. We do not expect debt repayment, as the company uses cash flow to fund
ongoing acquisition activity to expand the business.