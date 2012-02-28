Feb 28 -
Summary analysis -- Revel AC Inc. --------------------------------- 28-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: United States
State/Province: New Jersey
Primary SIC: Coin-operated
amusement
devices
Mult. CUSIP6: 761352
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Feb-2011 B-/-- B-/--
27-Jan-2011 --/-- --/--
Rationale
The corporate credit rating on Revel AC Inc., the operator of the Revel casino currently
under construction in Atlantic City, reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of
the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and our assessment of the company's
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria.
Our assessment of Revel's business risk profile as vulnerable reflects Revel's reliance on a
single property for cash flow generation in the challenging Atlantic City gaming market, and a
business model that relies heavily on spurring nascent demand from a distinct customer
base--i.e., cash-paying guests seeking a resort-type experience, and convention and group
visitors.
Our assessment of Revel's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects our belief
that it will find it hard to ramp up cash flow generation to a level sufficient to satisfy debt
service obligations under the capital structure, and our expectation for relatively weak credit
measures.
Revel's adequate liquidity position is supported by a prefunded interest reserve and that
fact that a meaningful portion of interest on its debt will be noncash throughout the first year
of operations. Once completed, we believe the facility will be the premier property in the
market, but recognize that the capital structure necessitates a relatively quick ramp-up period
to generate a sufficient level of cash flow necessary to meet debt service obligations. The
property will open to the public on April 2, 2012, in a preview mode until May 24, 2012, with
the grand opening to take place May 25-28, 2012. The total estimated total project cost will be
about $2.4 billion.