(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Liechtenstein (Principality of) --------------- 28-Feb-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Liechtenstein
Primary SIC: Sovereign
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Dec-1996 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on the Principality of Liechtenstein reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
view of the principality's superior political and economic profile and very strong fiscal
performance. Liechtenstein's stable and conservative policies have resulted in a strong history
of managing political and economic challenges, which we expect to continue. Liechtenstein's very
conservative budget has led to a debt-free public-sector balance sheet and a sizable general
government asset position of almost 100% of GDP. Liechtenstein has among the highest prosperity
levels of any rated sovereign, with a likely GDP per capita of more than $141,505 in 2012. When
accounting for cross-border commuters, which make up 50.8% of Liechtenstein's workforce, income
per capita is still considerably more than the average for 'AAA' rated sovereigns.