Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its issue level and recovery ratings to Denver, Co.-based exploration and production (E&P) company QEP Resources Inc.'s proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The issue rating is 'BB+' (same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is '3', which indicates our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of default.

The company expects to use the proceeds to repay borrowings under its credit facility, fund 2012 capital expenditures, and for general corporate purposes. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on QEP to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.)

The corporate credit rating on QEP reflects its concentration in natural gas assets and smaller scale compared with many investment-grade (E&P) companies. These characteristics are somewhat limiting factors to the ratings. Supporting the ratings are the company's favorable cost structure, good assets in the Rockies and Mid-Continent regions, and a conservative financial policy.

The majority of QEP's operations are exposed to the cyclical and capital-intensive pressures of the E&P sector. Operations are focused primarily in the Rockies (about 42% of current production) and the Mid-Continent region (58%). As of Dec. 31, 2011, QEP Resources had approximately $1.68 billion in debt outstanding.