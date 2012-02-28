Feb 28 -

Summary analysis -- Florida East Coast Railway Corp. -------------- 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Florida

Primary SIC: Railroads,

line-haul

operating

Mult. CUSIP6: 340627

Mult. CUSIP6: 340639

Mult. CUSIP6: 34063P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Feb-2011 B-/-- B-/--

14-Jan-2011 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The ratings on Florida East Coast Railway Corp. (FECR) reflect the company's limited geographic and end-market diversity, highly leveraged capital structure, and very aggressive financial policy. Its participation in the relatively stable U.S. freight railroad industry, along with its efficient operations and minimal capital expenditure requirements, partly offset these weaknesses. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services characterizes the company's business profile as "fair", financial profile as "highly leveraged", and liquidity as "adequate," as our criteria define the terms.