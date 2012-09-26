(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 26 -
OVERVIEW
-- Standard & Poor's has revised its Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on Vietnam to group '9' from group '10'.
-- We have revised our economic risk score to '9' from '10' following the
change in our assessment of economic imbalances to "high risk" from "very high
risk". Our revision follows moderation in loan growth and asset prices
subsequent to the government's stabilization policies.
BICRA ACTION
On Sept. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Vietnam (BB-/Stable/B; axBB+/axB)
to group '9' from group '10'. It also revised the economic risk score to '9'
from '10'. The industry risk score remains unchanged at '8'.
RATIONALE
Our revision of the economic risk score follows the change in our assessment
of "economic imbalances" in Vietnam to "high risk" from "very high risk", as
our criteria define the terms. Our views of "very high risk" for "economic
resilience" and "extremely high risk" for "credit risk in the economy" remain
unchanged.
Policy actions that the Vietnam government initiated in 2011 to stabilize the
economy have moderated the pace of loan growth and improved asset price
stability. This has reduced the risk of economic imbalances. A tight credit
policy slowed loan growth to 14.5% in 2011 from 28% on average in the previous
four years. Lending restrictions on "non-productive" sectors--mainly property
lending and securities lending--contributed to a reduction in real asset
prices. These developments have halted or reversed a deterioration in key risk
indicators. Inflation has retreated to 6.5% as of September 2012, from a peak
of 23% in August 2011, which helped the central bank reduce policy rates and
led to a moderation in lending rates.
Despite these improvements, potential risks of economic imbalances in Vietnam
remain. The government has eased its policy stance to accommodate its growth
objectives, and risks renewing concerns about its commitment to price
stability. Any aggressive expansionary stance will heighten imbalances from
private sector leverage. The process of restoring confidence in the banking
system and monetary policy is in an early phase and calls for careful
management, especially when nonperforming loans are rising.
Vietnam has a low-income economy, developing financial system, and evolving
policy framework. These weaknesses increase the vulnerability of the economy
to severe shocks. Vietnam's growth prospects partly offset these weaknesses.
Our assessment of credit risk in the economy is based on high private sector
credit in a low income economy, and rudimentary underwriting standards. In our
view, the legal system has inefficiencies that could lead to low recoveries
and delays in settlement of foreclosures. We believe that reported
nonperforming loan ratios will continue to increase in 2012 due to portfolio
seasoning from years of rapid loans growth. That said, we expect the private
sector's debt servicing burden to reduce due to lower lending rates as
compared with 2011.
Our industry risk score for Vietnam reflects our "extremely high risk"
assessment of the institutional framework, a "very high risk" assessment of
competitive dynamics, and an "intermediate risk" assessment of system-wide
funding.
In our view of Vietnam's institutional framework, its regulatory standards lag
international norms. The central bank is prone to regulatory forbearance. We
note that regulatory intervention has typically been reactive rather than
proactive, though recently there have been some efforts to tackle
long-standing issues in the banking sector and enforcement levels. We believe
weaknesses in corporate governance and transparency further weaken the
institutional framework and hamper the timely identification of emerging
weaknesses. Most banks do not publish timely financial statements and notes
typically do not contain sufficient details.
Our assessment of the Vietnam banking industry's competitive dynamics reflects
the moderate risk appetite of the banks with a relatively stronger focus on
short-term profitability and growth. Banks compete for both deposits and loans
in saturated economic centers while a large part of the population is devoid
of banking services. Smaller and less-known banks tend to compete on price and
faced liquidity pressure recently. Furthermore, we believe the banking system
is subject to market distortion from the frequent use of administrative
controls.
Vietnam's adequate level of core customer deposits results in a low dependence
on external funding and supports the banking system. Nevertheless, we believe
that Vietnam is a confidence sensitive system where retail deposits have been
volatile and susceptible to negative news. We believe the government would
play a supportive role in the funding of the banking system, if needed.
We classify the Vietnam government as "highly supportive" toward domestic
banking. We have observed a record of support for systemically important
institutions, including capital injections.
