(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 26 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- PT Berau Coal Energy ----------------------------------- 26-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Primary
nonferrous
metals, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 69369L
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
22-Jun-2010 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil 7.25% nts due 03/13/2017 BB- 27-Feb-2012