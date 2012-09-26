(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 26 - Economic and political uncertainty in Europe, a deteriorating growth outlook that
has now spread to core EU countries, and a raft of highly vulnerable LBOs approaching debt
maturity are combining to push up corporate defaults in Europe, says Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services in a new report: "European Corporate Defaults Are On The Rise
As Eurozone Stresses Continue".
The default rate among our portfolio of the EU-30 speculative-grade companies
(rated 'BB+' or below) rose to 5.3% at the end of the second quarter, from
4.7% at the end of March 2012. In this adverse environment, we envisage that
the trailing 12-month default rate will edge up further over the next 12
months to reach 6.3% by the end of June 2013.
"The latest announcement by the European Central Bank establishing its new
outright monetary transactions program, designed primarily to guarantee
eurozone sovereigns access to short-dated liquidity at an acceptable cost,
will likely support market liquidity and limit the extent of the rise in
defaults," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Watters. "Nevertheless,
a substantial number of catalysts remain that, should they materialize, could
result in a more severe and protracted recession in the eurozone and,
consequently, a much higher default rate of more than 8%."
Over the three months to June 30, we saw nine defaults among our portfolio of
EU-30 speculative-grade companies to which we assign either public credit
ratings or private credit estimates (mainly leveraged buyouts). Four of the
six private credit estimate defaults were serial offenders, having defaulted
previously between fourth-quarter 2008 and fourth-quarter 2009. This rise in
the default rate is in line with our view that defaults would begin to rise
again this year after hitting an interim low of 3.6% at the end of September
2011.
In our view, recent policy actions by the ECB on Sept. 6 will likely help to
stabilize peripheral sovereign bond markets and improve funding conditions for
corporates, thus reducing the risks of a more severe pick-up in defaults.
"However, it's unlikely to improve the default picture materially because
refinancing, including "amend-and-extend" transactions on commercial terms,
are largely restricted to borrowers rated 'B' or higher or larger deals where
collateralized loan obligation (CLO) investors still have the flexibility to
provide consent in return for upfront fees and higher spread margins," said
Mr. Watters.
"We still see a large portion of credits in our portfolio, mainly private
credit estimates, struggling to generate meaningful free operating cash flow
relative to outstanding debt and with few options to refinance debt maturities
coming due in 2013-2015. This affects 36.3% of the overall portfolio that are
at 'B-' or below, although we note that this has eased gradually from its
recent high of 38.2% at the end of 2011.
The report also states that although many borrowers have been able to
refinance existing loan debt, the absolute amount of debt coming due in 2014
and 2015 for refinancing is still material.