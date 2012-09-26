Sept 26 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Peugeot S.A. ---------------------------------- 26-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/B Country: France
Primary SIC: Motor vehicles
and car bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jul-2012 BB/B BB/B
06-Aug-2009 BB+/B BB+/B
05-Mar-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on France-incorporated European auto manufacturer Peugeot S.A.
(PSA) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's fair
business risk profile and significant financial risk profile.
We base our assessment of PSA's fair business risk profile on the company's
historically weak profitability and high exposure to difficult market
conditions in its core European markets. Our assessment also factors in PSA's
exposure to the cyclical, highly competitive, and structurally oversupplied
auto industry.
These constraints are partially mitigated by the group's strong market
position as Western Europe's second-largest car manufacturer and largest light
commercial vehicle manufacturer in Europe.
Our assessment of PSA's significant financial risk profile reflects our
assessment of the company's unsustainably high rate of cash depletion in its
core industrial operations and weak credit metrics compared with those of
peers. These weaknesses are partially mitigated by PSA's historically moderate
financial policy and still adequate financial flexibility in our opinion.
S&P base-case operating scenario
In our base case, we anticipate that PSA's revenues will fall by several
percentage points in 2012 primarily on steep declines in vehicle unit sales in
several European countries, including France, Italy, and Spain. Europe still
contributed 58% to PSA's unit sales in 2011. Overall for the year, PSA's unit
sales may fall by more than 10%, with a 13% effective decline already
experienced year on year during the first half.
We anticipate that PSA's automotive operations will report a recurring
operating loss in excess of EUR1 billion this year, given the EUR662 million loss
PSA's automotive operations already generated during the first half. This is
likely to be only partly offset by earnings at PSA's captive finance
subsidiary, Banque PSA Finance (BBB-/Negative/A-3), and the company's main
industrial subsidiary, Faurecia, from which we expect steady earnings
contributions this year. For instance, the company's European capacity
utilization rate was at an all-time low of 76% at end-June 2012. In addition,
while sales outside Europe are growing, this has so far failed to translate
into any substantial positive impact on consolidated operating earnings for
the automotive division.
We consider that PSA's recently weak operating performance will likely
continue in 2013, as a result of its high operating leverage, the cash impact
of restructuring charges, and continuing stiff competition in its European
home market. Under our base-case scenario, the group's core automotive
operations will still report substantial negative operating earnings in 2013,
in a European car market that we expect to remain sluggish following the
likely 7% drop this year.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
In our base-case scenario, we foresee PSA generating negative free operating
cash flow (FOCF), purely from operations, of about EUR2.0 billion this year,
with only a limited improvement in 2013, when the main cash impact of recently
announced restructuring measures will be felt. In our view, the company's
ability to stabilize debt this year and next will rely primarily on one-off
corporate measures like divestments or the recent equity increase subscribed
by General Motors Co. (GM, BB+/Stable/--).
We consequently anticipate that PSA will at best maintain its ratio of funds
from operations (FFO) to Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt at about 20% by
year-end 2013, factoring in noticeable moderation in capital expenditures
(capex) from the 2011 high, no dividends, and no adverse working capital
swings.
Under our base case, we foresee PSA deleveraging in 2012 only in case of high
asset disposals, and we also expect the company to be unable to break even in
FOCF terms before 2014.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'B'. We view PSA's liquidity as adequate under our
criteria, based on our projection that the ratio of potential sources to uses
of liquidity will exceed 1.5x in each of the coming two years.
The company's financial flexibility and liquidity are underpinned by:
-- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR7.6 billion in the industrial division
at end-June 2012, of which we view EUR2.0 billion as tied to maintain ongoing
operations.
-- Unused company credit lines, notably a EUR2.4 billion committed
syndicated bank line of which EUR2.2 billion matures in July 2015 and EUR0.2
billion in July 2014.
These liquidity sources compare with EUR2.5 billion of short-term debt borne by
the industrial division and maturing within 12 months as of June 30, 2012.
Although PSA benefits from an extended debt maturity profile, repeated
negative free cash flow from operations would ultimately take a toll on the
company's liquidity position. In 2013, we would expect measures to limit
capital investment and contain costs in the troubled European market to
mitigate the risk of more substantial cash uses than PSA can fund so as to
maintain adequate liquidity.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by PSA is 'BB', in line
with the corporate credit rating on the group. The recovery rating on these
notes is maintained at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
The recovery rating on the notes is underpinned by the company's substantial
enterprise value based on its good market positions and its extensive product
range with well-recognized brands. We cap the recovery rating at'3', owing
tothe unsecured nature of the notes, the possibility of capital structure
changes on the path to default, and the relatively unfriendly jurisdiction for
creditors in France.
In line with our criteria to calculate recovery, we have simulated a
hypothetical default scenario for PSA. Such a hypothetical default would most
likely result from overall economic deterioration and declining car sales.
Under our simulated scenario, we assume a default in 2016 based on the above
factors.
We estimate the stressed enterprise value of the group's automobile division
at the point of hypothetical default at about EUR9.8 billion. As part of our
valuation approach, we applied haircuts to asset values, taking into account
balance sheet shrinkage under a default scenario and forced sale values. This
is because we believe that stressed balance sheet asset values provide a good
indicator of the enterprise value at default. In line with our captive finance
methodology, we have not included in our analysis PSA's wholly owned finance
subsidiary, BPF. We have also assumed that the existing committed facilities
would be maintained on an unsecured basis until the point of default and would
be fully drawn at that time. In addition, we have assumed that all existing
debt maturing in the coming three to four years will be refinanced.
To calculate unsecured debt recoveries, we deducted EUR4.8 billion in priority
liabilities from the estimated stressed enterprise value. These liabilities
include secured loans, structurally senior debt, enforcement costs, 50% of the
year-end 2011 reported net pension deficit, and prepetition interest. We
estimate that the residual value would allow for recovery prospects in the
50%-70% range (equivalent to a recovery rating of '3') for the roughly EUR7
billion of senior unsecured claims (including notes and prepetition interest)
outstanding at default.
Outlook
The negative outlook captures the risks that PSA might be unable to markedly
reduce its cash flow burn in 2013 from the current unsustainably high level
and an ongoing reduction in car sales. While so far PSA has shown good
progress in executing its disposal strategy, the outlook also reflects the
possibility that turbulent capital markets and political risk may hamper the
execution of PSA's announced restructuring and disposal plans.
Furthermore, there is uncertainty whether in 2013 PSA's key markets will halt
their decline and how competitively PSA will be positioned in these markets.
We would lower the rating if PSA is unable to maintain its ratio of FFO to
adjusted debt at about 20% throughout 2012-2013--the level we see as
commensurate with the company's 'BB' rating. An additional revenue decline in
2013, coupled with further gross margin weakening, could cause this ratio to
fall below our target. A downgrade could also occur if asset disposals
generate insufficient proceeds in 2012-2013.
In our base-case scenario of anemic car market growth in Europe in 2013, any
marked improvement in PSA's credit ratios would likely only stem from further
progress in its asset streamlining, including divestments and plant closures,
as well as a conservative approach to capex, dividends, and working capital
management.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we saw clear evidence of improving
credit ratios, specifically FFO to adjusted debt well above 20% over
2013-2014, which will partly depend on sufficiently supportive industry
conditions, but also on PSA's demonstrated ability to restore profitability
and reduce debt.
Related Criteria And Research
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
Sept. 18, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Research Update: French Carmaker Peugeot Downgraded To 'BB' On Rapid
Cash Burn And Mounting Operational Challenges; Outlook Negative, July 25, 2012