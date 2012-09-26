(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26 -

Overview

-- Single-name concentrations in Bank Obrazovanie's lending portfolio are gradually reducing and are now closer to the industry average. We are therefore revising our assessment of the bank's risk position to moderate from weak.

-- At the same time, we see increased risks for the bank's business model and are therefore revising our assessment of the bank's business position to weak from moderate.

-- We are affirming our 'B-/C' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'ruBBB-' Russia national scale rating on the bank.

-- The stable outlook balances our view of improvements in the diversification of the bank's loan portfolio against its aggressive growth strategy and weak core banking profitability.

Rating Action

On Sept. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-/C' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'ruBBB-' Russia national scale rating on Russia-based Commercial Bank Obrazovanie. The outlook is stable.

Rationale The affirmation reflects our view of the stability of the bank's financial profile in the coming quarters, notably its liquidity, capital, and asset quality.