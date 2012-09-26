In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we
base our view of the "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government
support on the following characteristics of K-Water:
-- Its "very important" role for the government of Korea given its
essential public policy function to develop and manage Korea's water
resources; and
-- Its "integral" link with Korea's government because of the
government's full ownership, tight supervision, and strong financial support.
The government drives the company's business and investment strategy,
determines key budgetary decisions, and maintains tight control to ensure
implementation of the company's policy role. The Ministry of Land, Transport
and Maritime Affairs supervises the GRE.
Standard & Poor's raised its company's long-term foreign and local currency
ratings on the company to 'A+' from 'A' on Sept. 17, 2012, after raising its
long-term foreign and local currency credit ratings on the Republic of Korea
to 'A+' and 'AA-', respectively, from 'A' and 'A+'. Strong ties between
K-Water and the government make the ratings on the sovereign a key driver for
the ratings on K-Water.
Our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb' for K-Water reflects our view
that a substantial increase in debt to fund capital spending for the Four
Major Rivers Restoration Project weighs on the company's financial risk
profile.
The Four Major Rivers Restoration Project is a government-led project to
improve water security, flood control, and ecosystem vitality in four major
rivers in Korea. K-Water expects to make Korean won (KRW) 8 trillion in
capital expenditures on this project from 2009 to 2012. Though Korea's
government subsidizes interest payments on debt for the project and grants
K-Water development rights for property surrounding the rivers to help recover
project costs, the company's investment in the project is primarily debt
financed, and cash flow from property development remains uncertain.
The company's "strong" business risk profile partially mitigates its
deteriorating financial risk profile. K-Water implements government policies
related to development and management of water resources in Korea. In
particular, the company is solely responsible for wholesale water supply and
multipurpose dam construction in Korea. K-Water's considerable capital
requirements to implement its policy role have led to strong ongoing
government financial and regulatory support. The government subsidizes a large
portion of K-Water's expenses for multipurpose dam construction, and the
company receives perpetual rights to operate dams after construction is
completed.
On the other hand, tight government regulation of water rates constrains the
company's profitability. Korean government concerns about inflation have led
it to freeze water rates since 2008. We believe K-Water will have difficulty
winning government approval to hike rates in 2012, because Korea is due to
hold a presidential election during the year. Assuming that a rate increase
will not go ahead and that the Four Major Rivers Restoration Project will not
generate cash inflow apart from government financial support on financing
costs in 2012, we believe the ratio of the company's adjusted funds from
operations (FFO) to debt is likely to fall below 5% over the next few
quarters, compared with 13% on average over the past three years. We could
lower the SACP if K-Water expands further into noncore businesses such as
property development.
Liquidity
We assess K-Water's liquidity to be adequate. We expect the company's sources
of liquidity to exceed 1.2x uses over the next 12 months. We estimate the
company will have KRW2.9 trillion in liquidity, comprising cash, short-term
investments, committed credit facilities, FFO, and government financial
support. We estimate that the company will use about KRW2.3 trillion on
committed capital expenditures, debt maturities, and working capital needs.
Furthermore, K-Water has good access to the local capital market and
supportive relationships with banks owing to its position as an important GRE
in Korea.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that K-Water's very important
roles in supplying Korea with water and constructing multipurpose dams will
attract continued government support for the entity.
We would lower the ratings if the company's policy role or its link to the
government were to weaken-- such as if the government reduced its stake in the
company--or if the SACP for the company were to deteriorate to below 'bb-'.
Such deterioration in the SACP could occur if the company maintains higher
than budgeted capital spending, including for the Four Major Rivers
Restoration Project, and embarks on new noncore projects over the next few
years while EBITDA margins remain below 35%.
Conversely, we could raise the ratings on K-Water if the likelihood of
extraordinary government support were to increase.