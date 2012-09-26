(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 26 -
Overview
-- Texhong's financial strength is improving, as reflected in operating
results that exceeded our expectation for the first half of 2012.
-- We believe the business risk profile of the China-based textile
company remains "weak," primarily due to its susceptibility to cotton price
volatility.
-- We are revising the rating outlook to stable from negative to reflect
our expectation that Texhong's credit protection measures will continue to
improve over the next 12 months, at least.
-- We are affirming the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating and issue
rating and raising our Greater China regional scale ratings on Texhong and its
outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'cnBB+' from 'cnBB'.
Rating Action
On Sept. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating
outlook on Texhong Textile Group Ltd., a China-based textile company, to
stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' long-term
corporate credit rating on the company and our 'BB-' issue rating on the
company's US$200 million senior unsecured notes due 2016. We also raised our
long-term Greater China regional scale rating on Texhong and its outstanding
senior unsecured notes to 'cnBB+' from 'cnBB' to move them in line with the
stable rating outlook on Texhong.
Rationale
We revised the outlook to reflect our expectation that Texhong's "aggressive"
financial risk profile, as defined under our criteria, will continue to
improve. The company's ratio of total debt to EBITDA declined to about 2.7x in
the first half of 2012 from 5.1x in 2011, moving the company further away from
our downgrade threshold of 3.5x. In our view, despite the uncertainty in the
global economy, the company's profitability and cash flow protection measures
will strengthen over the next year because of stabilizing cotton prices and
the current wide price differential between cotton selling prices in the U.S.
and China.
Texhong's financial risk profile reflects our view of the company's
debt-funded expansion to date, its short track record of improving its
financial metrics, and tight headroom for one of its financial covenants as of
June 30, 2012. Nevertheless, the company's results in the first half of 2012
were substantially better than we expected when we lowered the corporate
credit rating to 'BB-' in March 2012 (see " Ratings On Texhong Textile Lowered
To 'BB-' On Deteriorating Financial And Business Risk Profiles; Outlook
Negative," published on March 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the
GlobalCreditPortal).
We have revised our base-case projections for 2012. We now expect the
company's ratio of total debt to EBITDA to be about 2.5x, compared with 3.0x
previously. Texhong's financial health has strengthened primarily because of
stabilizing cotton prices since the second half of 2011 and the wide
differential between onshore and offshore cotton prices. Further, the company
has been able to restore profitability due to better inventory control and
expanded capacity in Vietnam after it completed expansion in the south of the
country.
The uncertain global economic outlook and volatility in cotton prices
demonstrated how vulnerable Texhong's business can be during industry
downturns, which underpins our assessment that it has a "weak" business risk
profile. In our opinion, Texhong still faces execution risk from its ongoing
expansion in northern Vietnam. The company is increasingly subject to country
risk in Vietnam, given that about 40% of its capacity is based there as of
June 30, 2012; this proportion should later increase to about 50%. However,
the company's good niche market position in core-spun yarns and the cost
advantage of its Vietnam operations temper these weaknesses.
The affirmed rating also reflects our view of Texhong's narrow product range,
lower profitability than that of peers in the 'BB-' rating category, and the
competitive and fragmented nature of the textile industry. The company's good
niche market position in core-spun yarns, stable cash flows, and a proactive
and flexible management team temper these weaknesses. Texhong's steady growth
profile, driven by its expansion in Vietnam and above-average operating
efficiency, is an additional supporting factor.
Liquidity
We view Texhong's liquidity as "adequate," as our criteria define the term. We
believe the company's EBITDA will improve in the second half of 2012 on
stabilizing cotton prices. We also expect the company to maintain adequate
sources of liquidity to cover its needs, and sufficient buffer above covenant
levels. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity, including cash on hand of Chinese renminbi (RMB)
533.3 million as of June 30, 2012, and funds from operations (FFO) of about
RMB460 million for 2012, will exceed the company's uses by 1.2x or more over
the next 12 months.
-- Liquidity uses include capital expenditure, working capital needs,
debt repayments, and dividend payouts totalling about RMB740 million. As of
June 30, 2012, Texhong has short-term borrowings of about RMB125 million.
-- Texhong has additional funding channels, including inventory and
machinery loans. As of June 30, 2012, the company also has more than RMB600
million in undrawn banking facilities to provide an additional liquidity
buffer. However, we don't include these in sources of liquidity because of
their uncommitted nature.
-- One of Texhong's financial covenant tests showed limited headroom as
of June 30, 2012. We expect the test result to improve significantly at the
end of 2012 because of an improvement in the gross margin.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Texhong can continue to
improve profitability and restore its financial strength over the next 12
months.
We could lower the rating if the financial risk profile deteriorates
materially because Texhong engages in large debt-funded expansion, cotton
prices fluctuate for a prolonged period, or demand is weak. Downgrade triggers
are an adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA that exceeds 4.5x and a ratio of
FFO to debt that drops to below 15% on a sustained basis.
The upside to the rating is currently limited due to Texhong's high
susceptibility to volatile cotton prices. We could raise the rating if the
company can demonstrate good execution of its expansion plan in northern
Vietnam, better stability across down cycles, or more conservative financial
policies, so that the ratio of debt to EBITDA consistently stays below 2.0x.
Ratings List
Texhong Textile Group Ltd.
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Negative/--
Upgraded
To From
Corporate Credit Rating
Greater China Regional Scale cnBB+/--/-- cnBB/--/--
Senior Unsecured cnBB+ cnBB
Ratings Affirmed
Senior Unsecured BB-