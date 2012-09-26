(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 26 - Global auto and truck manufacturers face a mixed credit outlook over the coming
year, reflecting significant variations in regional economic forecasts and that some companies
are more exposed than their competitors to declining markets, says Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today in the new report card: "Global Auto And Truck
Makers' Paths Diverge On Varying Regional Prospects."
"Our base-case forecast is for considerable regional differences in auto sales
for 2012, and we believe the underlying fundamentals driving these
differences--including economic and political uncertainty in Europe, slowing
economic growth in China and Brazil, and fiscal uncertainty in the U.S.--could
persist into 2013," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Robert Schulz. "The
mix of regional exposures is a key aspect of automakers' credit quality and is
unlikely to change significantly over the next year or so, in our view,
because of their established manufacturing and sales footprints."
Sales in North America in 2012 are the relative bright spot, since we assume
they will rise 12% in 2012 over 2011. In Europe our base-case outlook assumes
that light-vehicle sales will decline more significantly, by about 7% and
possibly more in 2012 on the previous year--the fifth consecutive year of
European decline. In Japan, we anticipate that new vehicle sales will rise to
about five million units in 2012, up 19% on 2011, owing to improved supply
conditions and the government's eco-car subsidy program. In China, our base
case is for slower but still positive growth this year, while Brazil may be
broadly flat.
Nevertheless, many global automakers entered 2012 with generally healthy
profits and cash balances and some have credit measures that provide
flexibility in the ratings that we consider appropriate, given an uncertain
economic outlook.
"We continue to view credit quality in the global auto and truck sector as
stable, despite the slow recovery in the U.S., a recession in Europe, and
slower growth in Asia and South America," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Eric Tanguy. "Even with an uncertain outlook in some regions, profits
and cash balances are generally healthy, and credit measures overall meet
expectations for many--but not all--companies. This should provide some
cushion against challenges in the weaker regions."
However, for issuers whose credit quality is under pressure--those with
negative rating outlooks--future rating actions will depend partly on how the
global economy plays out in 2012. Another contributing factor is the currency
rate fluctuations for some issuers, particularly those automakers based in
Japan.