(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UAE-based Mashreqbank's (Mashreq) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
Mashreq's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the extremely high
probability of support available to the bank from the UAE authorities if needed. Fitch's opinion
of support is based on the ability and willingness of the UAE Federal Authorities to support
Mashreq given its UAE-wide franchise and systemic importance. Fitch has also considered the
authorities' strong track record of support for the domestic banking system particularly since
the global credit crisis, including the provision of significant liquidity support.
The VR reflects Mashreq's strong and resilient franchise and its capacity to absorb higher
losses through recurring earnings and capital. The VR is also underpinned by a comfortable
liquidity position primarily due to its large and stable deposit base. The main constraints on
the rating are the bank's high NPL ratio and its vulnerability to event risk through sizeable
loan concentrations and significant corporate restructurings.
Mashreq's 6M12 and 2011 results were satisfactory mainly due to a continuing fall in loan
impairment charges. Revenue generation remains under pressure, due to the bank's past focus on
de-risking and deleveraging. Following the working through of some of its large problem loans
combined with a change in strategy, Fitch expects core earnings to pick up from current levels,
particularly as the operating environment is slightly improving.
Asset quality remains a concern due to a high NPL ratio, low reserve coverage and high
concentrations in lending. Mashreq had an NPL ratio of 12.2% at end-June 2012 due to major
corporate defaults in Saudi Arabia and the debt restructuring by Dubai government related
entities (GRE). NPLs have probably peaked. Several of the largest GRE-related NPLs have either
been restructured or being restructured as part of a wide debt-restructuring programme, which
should eventually lead to a fall in absolute NPLs, most likely in 2013. More positively, new NPL
formation has stabilised primarily due to improving operating conditions and a cautious approach
to loan expansion.
With operations UAE-wide, Mashreq benefits from a large and stable deposit base, including a
large proportion of retail deposits. Although its Fitch calculated loans/deposit ratio has risen
recently, due to loan growth, it remains comfortable compared to peers (97% at end-June 2012).
Mashreq is well capitalised, reporting a Fitch core capital ratio of 16.2% at end-June 2012,
although such levels are prudent given its exposure to concentration risk, the bank's issues
surrounding asset quality and the uncertain economic outlook in Dubai.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's view of the propensity or ability of the UAE authorities to provide timely support.
Downside pressure on the VR could result from a delay in the work-through of Mashreq's
largest GRE-related NPLs leading to a sharp increase in impairment charges. Given its high loan
concentrations and legal cases following the defaults by troubled Saudi corporates, the VR is
also sensitive to event risk. If current profit trends continue and asset quality improves
significantly then there is some upside potential to the VR in the longer term.
Mashreq is a leading retail and corporate bank in the UAE, holding around 5% of system
assets. The bank is 87% owned by the prominent Al Ghurair family. The domestic franchise is
complemented by a wide network of regional and international branches and offices.
The rating actions are as follows:
Mashreq
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
VR affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
In Fitch's view, the high probability of support from the UAE would extend to subordinated
debt. Therefore, the subordinated debt rating is notched off Mahreq's Long-term IDR rather than
the typical notching from the VR applied in countries outside the region.