Sept 26 -

Overview

-- Following the U.K government's public commitment to retain its 48.9% shareholding in U.K.-based air traffic controller NATS (En Route) PLC (NERL), we are affirming our assessment that there is a "high" likelihood of NERL receiving extraordinary government support.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on NERL to stable from negative and affirming our 'AA-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

-- At the same time, we are revising the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on NERL upward to 'a' from 'a-'. This reflects the company's improved credit metrics, on the back of better operating performance in the financial year ending March 31, 2012.

-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that NERL will continue to benefit from a stable government shareholding and a favorable regulatory environment. It also reflects our forecast of strong operational and financial performance.

Rating Action

On Sept. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to stable from negative its outlook on U.K.-based air traffic controller NATS (En-Route) PLC (NERL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NATS Ltd. At the same time, we affirmed our 'AA-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured issue ratings on NERL.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects the U.K. government's public commitment to retain its 48.9% shareholding in NERL. This supports our view that there is a "high" likelihood that the government of the U.K. (AAA/Stable/A-1+, unsolicited ratings) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to NERL in the event of financial distress.

We base our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support on our assessment of NERL's:

-- "Critical" role in fulfilling the U.K. government's international obligations of ensuring continuity of the provision of air traffic services. We believe that a default of NERL, which could result in the early revocation of its air traffic services license, would have a critical impact on the government.

-- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, which has a 48.9% shareholding in NERL and which provided extraordinary financial support to NERL in 2003 by participating in a recapitalization. The government offered this support when the company was facing financial distress due to the sharp downturn in air traffic volumes following the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Although the government does not have a controlling shareholding, it has rights and privileges associated with its shareholding.

Over the past two years, the U.K. government has considered the potential sale of its 48.9% shareholding in NATS. However, after some consideration, the government has concluded that it is in the best interests of the U.K and the company itself that the government retains its shares in NATS.

We have also revised the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) upward to 'a' from 'a-'. This reflects our upward revision of NERL's financial risk profile to "intermediate" from "significant," following the company's strong operating performance in the financial year ending March 31, 2012. NERL reported an increase in Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt to 26.3% in financial 2012, from 21.1% in financial 2011. Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that NERL will maintain an FFO-to-debt ratio of at least 25% in the near to medium term, which we see as commensurate with an "intermediate" financial risk profile.

NERL's financial risk profile takes into account GBP861 million of adjusted debt on March 31, 2012. The level of debt has historically seen some volatility due to the company's pension scheme liabilities. The size of the pension plan means that even small changes in market conditions can affect the accounting deficit or surplus, and therefore the company's credit metrics.

NERL's SACP also reflects our assessment of the company's "excellent" business risk profile. Our assessment points to the predictable regulatory regime under which NERL operates and which, in our view, will continue to support stable earnings and cash flows. The regime includes partial risk-sharing for variations in traffic, and a pass-through of certain costs to customers. NERL has a track record of executing large and complex investments on time and within budget, which we see as a supportive factor.