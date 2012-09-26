(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 26 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest version of
its Eurozone Sovereign Snapshot - an interactive document of existing and new
research, and the latest Fitch commentary on all 17 eurozone sovereigns.
Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) is the latest and most significant
intervention by the ECB to address the eurozone crisis and fears over the
viability of the euro. From a sovereign ratings perspective, the ECB's
initiative is positive. Potentially unlimited intervention by the ECB in the
sovereign bond market with no loss of seniority for existing creditors lowers
the risk of self-fulfilling liquidity and even solvency crisis. If it is
successful, it will ease financing and credit conditions for the economy as well
as the sovereign and render ECB monetary policy more effective.
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) cleared the hurdle of the German
constitutional court's approval and European leaders agreed in principle to a
single eurozone bank supervisory mechanism directed by the ECB and the
possibility of the ESM directly recapitalising banks. By sharing the fiscal cost
of bank restructuring rather than letting it fall solely on the home sovereign,
banking union would weaken the vicious circle between banks and sovereigns that
has been a key feature of the crisis.
Rating stabilisation hinges crucially on the success of the macroeconomic
adjustment and structural reform programmes. These will close the
competitiveness gap between northern and southern Europe, enhance growth
potential and employment prospects and place public finances on a sustainable
path. OMT and the creation of the ESM provide the bridge necessary for the
adjustment to occur over the next few years as well as reform of Economic and
Monetary Union. Negative economic and fiscal surprises pose the main near-term
threat to sovereign ratings across the region.
The full report, entitled "Eurozone Sovereign Snapshot", is available at
www.fitchratings.com
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Eurozone Sovereign Snapshot - Q3 2012
here